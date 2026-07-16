Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock has exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk the three signings that Andoni Iraola must make at Anfield if his side are to have any chance of competing for major silverware next season.

The Reds are preparing for a bright new era under the Spanish tactician, who has signed a two-year deal to replace Arne Slot in the Liverpool dugout. With a more energetic brand of football, supporters will hope the good times will soon return to Anfield after a sluggish second season malaise under the Dutchman cost him his job.

While Iraola spoke extremely well during his first press conference as Liverpool boss earlier this week, multiple holes and departures in his Reds squad means the Merseyside giants have plenty of work to do on the transfer front to get the Reds competing for the game’s major honours in the 2026/27 campaign.

A new winger – and long-term heir for club icon Mohamed Salah – is one major priority, and Warnock has explained why the Reds should try for either Bradley Barcola or his PSG teammate Désiré Doué this summer.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk in association with Bettom, Warnock said: “It’s an interesting one. Do you go after Bradley Barcola? He predominantly plays on the left, but we know he’s capable of playing on both sides.

“The great thing about him is his age and, crucially, we already know he’s good enough at the very highest level. He’s played Champions League football, international football and proven himself already.

“I don’t think Liverpool are in a position right now where they can buy another Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane-type project and hope they become elite. I think Liverpool need to buy players who are ready to go and perform immediately.

“For me, I’d look at Barcola or Désiré Doué if Liverpool could somehow get either of them. If they can’t, they’ll have to try and unearth another gem and hope he develops into that player.”

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Warnock names the two other positions Liverpool must strengthen

Warnock admits that while a new winger is clearly a top target, the club must also go all out to sign a new right-back amid doubts over Conor Bradley’s fitness and with Jeremie Frimpong yet to convince.

Iraola also looks light in central defence too and Warnock has admitted his concerns for his former club.

“Liverpool are massively light defensively, and that’s a real concern going into the season. At the moment, you’ve essentially got Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as your two senior centre-backs.

“Right-back is also a concern. I absolutely love Conor Bradley, and I think he’s a starter when he’s fit, but the question is whether he can stay fit for the whole season. There’s no doubt about his ability; it’s purely his availability that concerns me.”

Asked what Iraola should demand, transfer-wise from the Anfield board, and Warnock continued: “A right-back, 100 per cent. He might just get away with centre-back because [Giovanni] Leoni is returning from injury.

“We saw Leoni briefly last year, and he looked very good, but after an ACL injury, you don’t know what condition he’ll be in. Right-back is the absolute priority, though!

“Then you look at left-back. Andrew Robertson has gone, and Kostas Tsimikas is back in the squad.

“Iraola will have to decide whether Milos Kerkez can handle a full season and whether [Kostas] Tsimikas can provide enough support. But for me, if I’m Andoni Iraola, my first demand is absolutely a right-back.”

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Winger signings would not stunt Rio Ngumoha’s development

One concern expressed by Liverpool fans is that young winger Rio Ngumoha is allowed a chance to continue his development, and with Iraola urged by fans to give the teenager plenty of chances to impress.

Some, though, fear another winger signing could stunt his growth, though Warnock is adamant that any new arrivals won’t alter his development too much.

“I don’t think so,” Warnock said, if he fears Ngumoha’s minutes could be limited. “I think everyone has to accept that the modern game is about rotation.

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“Mohamed Salah was almost a freak because of his fitness and availability, but you look at Paris Saint-Germain and players like Barcola and Doué are constantly being rotated. Liverpool need that depth.

“Rio Ngumoha can come off the bench, or he can start, and someone like Barcola sits on the bench. It works both ways.

“The other thing is that Ngumoha hasn’t played much senior football, so you need to introduce him gradually, and if he’s playing well enough, he’ll play. It’s as simple as that.

“At the moment, he’s probably more of a left winger anyway, so he’s in direct competition with Cody Gakpo rather than a new right winger.”