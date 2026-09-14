Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed why his side are in the “worst scenario”, while he has provided an update on four Reds players.

Under Iraola, Liverpool have had a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, with the new head coach still finding a way to get the best out of his side after a summer of change.

Liverpool are unbeaten this season, but they have drawn three of their first four Premier League games and were held to a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Fulham at the weekend.

The Reds will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and Iraola has now stated that he will tinker with his team for this game.

Firstly, Iraola has explained why he will give backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili a start ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker, while he has issued an update on three of Liverpool’s defenders.

“Yes. Alisson is proven, there are little doubts, he is playing very well.,” Iraola told reporters.

“I rate Giorgi very highly, I know him from his years also in Spain. We told him we tried to sign him for Bournemouth before I came here, he is a very good ‘keeper. He is going to start tomorrow.

“Joe [Gomez] is training with the team and is available for tomorrow. It’s a matter of deciding how much he can play, or what the best thing is for him.”

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On Conor Bradley, he continued: “He is not close to training with the team.

“He is training alone, but he has started touching the ball. Definitely I want him back as soon as possible.

“Leoni is a little bit ahead of him and it is going to take some time for sure.”

Liverpool in ‘worst scenario’ under Andoni Iraola

Iraola has also acknowledged that he is still learning which of his Liverpool players can cope with playing “every two or three days”, while they are in the “worst scenario” regarding fixture congestion.

“It’s the third game, it’s the worst scenario in terms of schedule, we haven’t been lucky,” Iraola admitted.

After this one we have a little bit more before we play Bournemouth, also we had a little bit more between Ipswich and Atletico and Atletico and Fulham and you noticed. Five days in comparison to two to three days is a massive difference.

“It is what it is. After the international break we have four games in ten days, so we have to get used to it.

“You can put the same players in every game. The problem is there will be a moment they are very tired and there is more risk of injury.

“But there are players who play every three days and have no issues, they can accept it and performances don’t change too much. Then there are other players where the risk is bigger and the performances are different.

“And I am in a position where I have to learn who is ready to play every two or three days and who is ready to rest so their performance level doesn’t drop. I had an idea with some of them, but for some of them it is new as they haven’t played as many games and we are learning.”