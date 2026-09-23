Iraola reaches decision on making Liverpool sub a regular starter

One of the substitutes at Liverpool is making a big play behind the scenes to become the regular starter, and a report has revealed the decision Andoni Iraola has made on the matter.

Some positions are up for grabs in Liverpool’s starting eleven right now, while others are virtual locks, such as Ronald Araujo at right-back, Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk partnered at centre-half, and Alexander Isak up front.

Another call where not too much thought has to go into the selection is Alisson Becker between the sticks.

However, the latest from Football Insider states back-up goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, wants to usurp Alisson and become the regular starter in the Premier League right now.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is pushing to become the club’s number one goalkeeper this season, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Georgian recently impressed during the Reds’ Carabao Cup win over Spurs, and is now understood to be hopeful of getting Premier League minutes in the coming months.’

The initial idea when signing the giant Georgian was he’d eventually take Alisson’s spot when the time was right, and if the report is accurate, Mamardashvili believes that time is now.

However, FI went on to note Liverpool manager, Andoni Iraola, has already decided to stick with Alisson.

Iraola sticks with Alisson

They added: ‘It is understood that Andoni Iraola will only open the door for him to start in the league if Alisson picks up an injury at any stage.

‘Sources say that the Brazilian remains the “undisputed” number one option, despite some shaky performances at times last season.’

Alisson, 33, endured a down year last term, though wasn’t alone in a Liverpool shirt in that regard, and Mamardashvili underwhelmed when given chances to play anyway.

The veteran Brazilian has looked back to his best this season, and against Bournemouth last time out, produced a remarkable near-post save to deny Evanilson. The save can be viewed here.

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As such, Mamardashvili will have to make do with outings in the cups and deputising in the league and Champions League only if Alisson picks up an injury.

But come next summer, there could be a changing of the guard.

That is the point in time when Alisson’s current contract is up. If Liverpool part ways with their legendary stopper, the obvious move would be to promote Mamardashvili to No 1, though they did just sign Belgian sensation, Lucca Brughmans, for £30m in the window just gone.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of world football’s hottest goalkeeping prospects and is spending the 2026/27 season loaned back to Genk.