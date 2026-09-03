Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai could be asked to play at right-back by Andoni Iraola

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has indicated he could be willing to use Dominic Szoboszlai at right-back once again this season after detailing discussions he has held with the Hungarian, and having addressed his side’s failure to strengthen their full-back positions this summer.

The reigning Liverpool player of the year enjoyed his best season yet at Anfield last time, contributing 25 G/A (13 scored, 12 assists) across his 53 appearances – a marked improvement on previous years and one even more eye-catching given he often filled in out of position at right-back.

Having seen Jeremie Frimpong exposed there during the opening two games of the season, Liverpool did reportedly attempt a sneaky attempt to fix that on deadline day with a failed raid on Chelsea, with the Blues quick to block the Reds’ request.

As a result, Iraola could be tempted to use Szoboszlai in that right-back role again this season, and has indicated talks have been held with the player over that possibility.

“I haven’t found any situation where a player has said he doesn’t want to play in a position,” a cagey Iraola responded during a press conference on Thursday morning.

“We have discussions, but everyone wants to help. If we have to play Dom as a right winger, as a right-back or a midfielder, he wants to help the team first.

“We have some injuries now, and we need the versatility of the players, players like Dom. Even in the game, they have to change positions.”

Iraola insists he has no qualms with Liverpool’s failure to further add any first-team additions after £123m Bradley Barcola, claiming he is “happy” with his options.

“I’m very happy with the signings we made. Do I want more signings? At the end, the club has decided those signings we have done are the ones that will improve our team.

“There were other options we decided not to take for different reasons, sometimes sporting or economic; the deal didn’t make sense in the market. But I’m happy now.

“We have a lot of quality in the team. The moment is for the players to give it all they have.”

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Iraola insists he has no issues asking his players to cover alternative roles after addressing his side’s apparent lack of options in both midfield and at right-back.

“The challenge in the squad now is we don’t have Conor [Bradley] there at right-back. That’s why I value Dom at right-back, as he can play there.

“Versatility in the player helps us go through the moments when we have injuries.

“In midfield we have good numbers. Now it’s a matter of getting the right calls from myself.

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“I’m finding now the best combinations, and we are going through a period now where we will play a lot of games, and we’ll have a chance to see the options we have and the combinations we have. It’s a matter of coaching.”

With injuries already biting hard at Anfield, the Reds have been forced to play a few square pegs in round holes, and it seems that will continue to be the theme over the coming weeks, as the club wait on several senior stars to return.

Providing an update on those, Iraola said: “The closest one [to playing again] is Joe [Gomez]. He will start training with us next week.

“Next one is [Giovanni] Leoni; he could be training during the break with the group. Conor [Bradley] is next, and, especially Hugo, longer.”