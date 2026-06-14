Liverpool could sacrifice one star, but another will be going nowhere

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola could sacrifice a star, with another courted by every major club there is, and the Reds are in motion to sign a World Cup star.

The Reds have begun a new era in more ways than one. They’ve seen their title-winning manager of 2024/25, Arne Slot, depart, as well as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

More players could be set to leave as new boss Iraola puts his own spin on the side, while some new players will certainly be coming through the door.

Mac Allister could leave

Room could be made in the Liverpool squad from the sale of Alexis Mac Allister, who didn’t have his best season last term and has therefore been the subject of speculation in regards to an exit.

Insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested the Argentine could be let go by Iraola.

He said: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty. Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on.

“He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.

“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”

Fabrizio Romano has also previously suggested that Mac Allister’s exit “could be a topic” this summer.

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Ngumoha a target for big sides

Rio Ngumoha, meanwhile, is the subject of a lot of interest but Liverpool have no desire to let him go.

Keith Wyness suggested all of the world’s biggest clubs are eyeing the 17-year-old, who impressed on England debut against New Zealand prior to the World Cup – where he is not in the squad.

He said: “I don’t think it’s going to make any difference [not being at the World Cup], he’s already on the radar of every major club. Every scouting department and every sporting director will know his name, and it won’t be hard for them to know that.

“Whether he’s at the World Cup or not, he is on that list, with all the major clubs of young, aspiring talent coming through.

“Liverpool are lucky he’s not in the World Cup because if he did perform, that interest may increase, but make no mistake, he’s recognised already and he’ll be on the lists.

“It’s going to be tough for Liverpool. He certainly seems to be an outstanding talent. Seems to be a very switched-on young kid as well. Good brain and good personality. So he’s got it all going for him.

“He won’t be at the World Cup, so he will stay injury-free. Let’s see how that pans out, but make no mistake that he’s a name that is being scattered and hunted already.”

Liverpool in talks for Bouaddi

Elsewhere, insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool have been in talks for the signing of Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old midfielder who played the full 90 minutes in Morocco’s World Cup opener against Brazil on Saturday.

Romano said: “Lille are aware of what’s going to happen. Lille know very well that top clubs will come in for Bouaddi. Even before the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with Lille.

“I can tell you that, between January and now, for sure he’s been approached by Paris Saint-Germain. At the moment they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, but PSG absolutely love Bouaddi and have been tracking him for a long time.

“We also have to mention that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi. For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and also with Liverpool.”