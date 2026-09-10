Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola could mix up his attack amid concerns over Bradley Barcola

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has indicated that he plans to pick a new wing pairing to start Saturday’s clash against Fulham at Anfield after providing an update on Bradley Barcola’s fitness, and with Steven Gerrard lauding a smart tactical change that helped the Reds see off Atletico Madrid 2-1.

The Reds handed Barcola his first senior start to Barcola as they came from behind to beat the Spanish giants at Anfield to ensure their Champions League campaign got off to a winning start in front of a packed crowd.

While Alexis Mac Allister proved the star of the show and showed Iraola why he deserves a new deal, the major talking point surrounded the substitution of the £123m (€140m, $161m) signing Barcola, who was withdrawn and replaced by Victor Munoz after 60 minutes.

And with the in-form Cody Gakpo also absent from the side prior to the game after picking up a minor issue, Iraola knows he will carefully have to manage the minutes of his forward line over these early weeks of the season.

Providing an update on both Barcola and Gakpo, Iraola has moved to play down any serious concerns but has indicated he will turn to a different pair on Saturday when Alvaro Arbeloa makes his return to Anfield with his struggling Fulham side.

Confirming Barcola’s substitution was precautionary owing to a cramp, Iraola stated: “With Bradley, it’s about building his physical condition. We don’t really know – or we didn’t know until now, probably – how much he can play because he hasn’t had any minutes in pre-season for PSG.

“He played 30 the other day [and] today we had some question marks about how many minutes he can give us and probably now we know.”

The update on Gakpo, however, was slightly less promising, with the manager adding: “I don’t know [if he will be back].

“I hope so, but I don’t know. He doesn’t have a proper injury, but he finished with niggles in both of the adductors the other day.

“We expected to have him for today, [but] it hasn’t been possible. It’s not a big thing, but the problem is we play here in two days and a half.

“I think now is a moment of recovery in these two days.”

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Speaking more about Gakpo to TNT Sports, Iraola had stated there was a chance Gakpo could make it: “Cody finished the game the other day [at Ipswich] with some adductor issues. Both sides, nothing specific, not a proper injury.

“But we didn’t want to risk him; I think it makes sense.

“He gets rest; I hope we can recover him if not for the weekend, then the next one. But I think even for the weekend he has a chance to be there, yes.”

Indicating he will likely mix up his frontline on Saturday, Iraola added: “Let’s see how Bradley has finished, how Cody is [and] if he can give us some minutes. If not, [we will go with] Rio [Ngumoha], Victor [Munoz]. I think today everyone has made a big effort.”

“I don’t think he [Barcola] can probably finish a game [yet]; we’ll see how he does, but we need some freshness.

“Especially outside with Rio and Bradley, I think we can find these difference-makers.

“It’s just cramps, especially with Bradley,” Iraola said.

“We’re kind of rushing him a little bit because he hasn’t played any minutes in pre-season.

“We want him there, but at the end we decided today, ‘OK, give us whatever you have’.

“That’s the most he had, and let’s see how well they recover, because we play again in three days!”

Liverpool tactical change earns Gerrard praise

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard was impressed by Iraola’s in-game management that helped turn the tide in the Reds’ favour against Atletico.

“Very good, very positive. Better second half,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“I thought they were a little bit open in the first 45 minutes. I thought they were pressing in ones and twos; there was too much space on the pitch. I thought Atletico hurt them at times and played through them.

“But the manager definitely affected this team and this performance at half-time.

“He got them pressing collectively together; there was less space.

“I think going forward they were really good all night long; they created chances and looked really effective, scored a couple of good goals.

“So a lot of positives, but still a little bit of work to do if you look at the first-half performance.”

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That assessment was backed up by Steve McManaman, who added: “What the manager did wonderfully well in the second half is tell them at half-time to close down.

“They were more collective; they pressed together instead of singular and getting passed through all the time.

“And Atletico really didn’t make that many chances in the second half; they weren’t as dangerous. They had some of the ball, but they weren’t as dangerous as in the first half.

“I thought Liverpool ran out comfortable winners in the end.”