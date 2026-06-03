Incoming Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is already in talks with club bosses over potential arrivals at Anfield this summer, while a well-connected journalist has revealed how the Spaniard would relish the chance to bring three of Bournemouth’s star names with him to the club if the opportunity arose.

The Merseyside giants are wasting no time in appointing a successor to Arne Slot, who was sacked on Saturday after a seriously underwhelming season that had seen Liverpool finish trophyless and barely muster a fifth-placed finish.

With sources on Tuesday revealing that Iraola has now given the Reds a firm yes to taking charge and with details on his backroom team at Anfield now coming to light, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Wednesday morning that a two-year deal has now been agreed.

Once Iraola’s appointment is officially confirmed, the Reds will switch their focus back towards summer signings, with the club both needing a rebuild to improve on this season’s drab performances and with a new breed of players needed to bring the Basque tactician’s high-intensity style of football to life.

As a result, speculation is already rife over which players the Reds will try to sign.

Assessing what Iraola will bring to Anfield, the Daily Echo reporter Alex Smith has revealed which players he would love him to pluck from the Cherries.

“I think the three players that Bournemouth know will be eyed up this summer are Alex Scott, Junior Kroupi and Rayan,” Smith told ThisisAnfield.

“I’d be surprised if we didn’t see next month or two lots of newspaper stories coming out saying Liverpool are interested in one or multiple of those three in particular.”

TEAMtalk sources have made it clear that Bournemouth are ready to fight hard to avert another summer of departures at the Vitality Stadium and will fight tooth and nail to keep their prized talents.

That stance is echoed by Smith, who is adamant the Cherries are taking a firm stance on their star names, with Scott (£60m), Rayan (£87m) and Kroupi (up to £100m) requiring hefty fees.

“But from what I’ve been told, they’re very much not for sale from Bournemouth’s point of view,” he added, before explaining: “Rayan’s release clause doesn’t kick in until next summer and that’s €100 million. Alex Scott, they’re hoping to give a new contract to, and Junior Kroupi doesn’t have a release clause…”

READ NEXT: Romano hints at Liverpool move for £100m-rated forward as Iraola contract details emerge

Clubs queuing up for Bournemouth trio

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday, the south coast club have tabled a new and improved contract offer in a bid to tie Scott down long-term.

As things stand, the midfielder is yet to agree terms and is showing no immediate inclination to sign an extension – and that could open the door to a summer move away, with Manchester United and Chelsea among his suitors.

However, Iraola’s move to Anfield means the Reds cannot be ruled out of a swoop either.

Alongside Scott, attackers Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan are also attracting significant attention, but the Cherries are determined to avoid another major squad overhaul similar to last season’s departures of Dean Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo, and Illya Zabarnyi.

Either way, Smith says Liverpool can expect a different style of play under Iraola next season, telling Reds supporters what to expect.

“In and out of possession, they like to play with lots of energy and intensity – that’s a hallmark of the team,” Smith explained.

“He’ll tend to set up in a 4-2-3-1 with a No. 6 and a No. 8, and then the No. 10 role is quite important as well in his system in terms of creativity.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on the No. 8 and the No. 10 in being quite creative roles in possession, but I guess the main sort of hallmark of the Bournemouth side is the press out of possession. That’s the thing that’s got him such good results with the team.

“A lot of needing the striker and the winger, in particular, to really be pressing high.

“They want to be winning the ball around the opposition box and creating chances in transition, and creating opportunities, and shooting opportunities from sort of nowhere basically. That’s been a real hallmark of his team.”

With Iraola’s appointment set to be made official in the coming days, a well-connected journalist has revealed how a former Liverpool midfielder could form part of the backroom team in what would be a well-received return to Anfield.

On the transfer front, a report claims Iraola will ask Liverpool to make five signings this summer, with four more departures after Ibrahima Konate also expected to be sanctioned.

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