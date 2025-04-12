Isak to Liverpool transfer chances majorly affected by Salah contract

Liverpool are starting to plan a new-look attack that will have Mohamed Salah in after the club legend signed a new contract on Friday, and a report has revealed what they now think about Alexander Isak being part of it too.

Salah gave Liverpool fans the news they’d been so eagerly waiting for on Friday when his new, two-year contract was confirmed. The Egyptian King would have been almost impossible to replace, so Arne Slot will be delighted to have him on board as part of his plans for his second season.

Salah has not taken a pay cut to stay at Liverpool, with his new salary believed to be worth up to £400,000 per week. However, there is more work to do for Liverpool with their attack.

Signing a new centre-forward to play alongside Salah – whose goalscoring achievements are all the more incredible when we remember he’s more of a winger – would take Liverpool to another level. And on that front, Isak is the dream target.

Reports earlier this week hinted that Liverpool were ready to concede defeat in their pursuit of the Newcastle United ace, but a fresh update hints that might not be the case.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are ‘still fully intent’ on signing Isak after making contact with his representatives in March.

What’s more, they reportedly believe Salah’s new contract could help convince Isak to join them, since it proves their ambition to keep the best talent at the club.

That tallies with what Slot hinted at on Friday when he said: “What it might tell you is that we want more next season, and Mo is convinced we can do so. That is positive for us. If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract.

“It shows how ambitious this club is – Mo, the owners, and the ones who came last summer – we are ambitious to keep performing to the level this club has been at in the last few years.”

While Salah’s hefty wages might have an impact on what Liverpool can offer Isak, the Reds still foresee a best-case scenario where both are playing for them next season.

Newcastle might have something to say about that, though, with Isak under contract until 2028 and potentially in line to be rewarded with an extension. The Magpies might try to increase Isak’s salary as a result.

Their chances of keeping him could boil down to whether they qualify for the Champions League or not. Newcastle are currently in the top five, which would grant them access.

Liverpool transfers: Changes coming up front

While Isak remains an ambitious target for Liverpool, and one they might struggle to actually bring in this year, changes are expected in their attack.

Although Salah is definitely staying now, the same can’t be said with confidence for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Any of those three players might be sold if a suitable offer arrives. Nunez would be the main one to keep an eye on with regards to Liverpool’s pursuit of a new striker to take his place.

There have even been suggestions before that Nunez could go to Newcastle in return for Isak, along with some extra cash headed to St. James’ Park.

Jota has also been linked with Newcastle, so it will be interesting to see what Liverpool’s front three looks like next season.

Another striker they have been linked with this week is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike – who, coincidentally, was one of Newcastle’s first targets after their Saudi-backed takeover.

Alexander Isak’s achievements at Newcastle

August 26, 2022: Newcastle break their transfer record to buy Isak from Real Sociedad in a £63m move.

August 31, 2022: Isak turns in a man-of-the-match performance on his Newcastle debut, scoring against Liverpool despite being on the losing side.

March 17, 2023: Isak scores his first brace for Newcastle, including a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot, against Nottingham Forest.

April 23, 2023: Isak scores two goals in two minutes as Newcastle beat Tottenham 6-1.

April 28, 2023: An assist against Everton, where he dribbles past three defenders, earns Isak comparisons to Thierry Henry.

August 12, 2023: Isak marks the beginning of the new Premier League season with a brace against Aston Villa.

November 28, 2023: Isak scores his first Champions League goal for Newcastle against Paris Saint-Germain.

April 28, 2024: Isak overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic to record the highest-scoring season by a Swedish player in the Premier League.

December 21, 2024: Isak scores his first hat-trick for Newcastle, against Ipswich Town, after opening the scoring inside 26 seconds.

January 10, 2025: Isak is named as the Premier League player of the month for December 2024 and wins the goal of the month as well for a strike against Liverpool.

January 15, 2025: Isak scores for the eighth successive game in the Premier League, becoming the first Newcastle player to do so by overtaking Alan Shearer and Joe Willock’s shared record of seven.

February 23, 2025: A brace against Nottingham Forest helps Isak reach the landmark of 50 Premier League goals, becoming the seventh-fastest player ever to reach the milestone by doing so in 76 games.

March 16, 2025: Newcastle win the EFL Cup final against Liverpool to lift their first trophy in 70 years, with Isak scoring their second goal.