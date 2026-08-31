Crystal Palace respond to SECOND Liverpool ‘offer’ for Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have learnt the outcome of their second offer for Ismaila Sarr, with a journalist revealing Crystal Palace’s response to the Reds’ latest bid and the winger’s stance on a potential move to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Bradley Barcola has joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster £123million deal.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

However, with Cody Gakpo ready to leave Liverpool for Manchester City, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wants to sign another winger.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Liverpool have had an offer of £50million for Sarr rejected.

Romano claimed that Palace are adamant that they will not sell the Senegal international winger.

There have been subsequent reports that Sarr is pushing for a move to Liverpool and has had enough at Palace.

It has now emerged that Liverpool have had a second offer for the 28-year-old winger turned down.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Palace have rejected a second attempt from Liverpool to sign Sarr.

The French reporter, who has over 277,000 followers on X, has added that Sarr will not train today and is pushing for a move to Liverpool.

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Liverpool suffer Ismaila Sarr blow

Hawkins posted on X at 3:22pm on August 31: “Crystal Palace have rejected a second offer from Liverpool for Ismaïla Sarr.

“The Senegalese winger wants to leave and join the Reds at all costs.

“Sarr will not train today as he pushes for a move and no longer wants to wear the Crystal Palace shirt. @RMCsport

“If Liverpool fail to find an alternative, Cody Gakpo is expected to stay.”

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