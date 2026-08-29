Liverpool are planning to make a third offer for Ismaila Sarr, according to a journalist, who has revealed how much the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are willing to pay for the Crystal Palace winger.

Bradley Barcola is on his way to Liverpool, who have an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain for the France international winger.

Liverpool, though, are keen on adding another winger to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad, especially if Cody Gakpo leaves before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Palace winger Sarr has emerged as a top target for Liverpool.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Liverpool have had an offer of £50million for Sarr rejected by Palace.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri subsequently claimed that Liverpool are planning to make a second and improved bid for the Senegal international winger.

Tavolieri posted on X at 3:04pm on August 28: “Liverpool are making another push for Ismaila Sarr!

“The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

“Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through. #LFC”

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Liverpool going big for Ismaila Sarr

Journalist Lassana Camara has now reported that Liverpool’s second bid for Sarr has also been rejected.

However, Camara, who has over 19,000 followers on X and 86,0000 followers on Facebook and is an expert in African football, has reported that Liverpool are ready to go big for Sarr and make him the most expensive Senegalese footballer in Premier League history.

Camara posted on X at 8:57am on August 29: “Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool, it’s progressing! Crystal Palace rejected the Reds’ second offer, around €60M.

“Liverpool isn’t stopping there.

“A new proposal is expected in the next 48 hours, this time between €75M and €80M.

“Discussions are ongoing.

“Internally, confidence is high to reach an agreement.

“And if it goes through at that price, Ismaila Sarr will become the most expensive Senegalese player in English history.”

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