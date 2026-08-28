Crystal boss Pierre Sage has made it clear he wants to keep Ismaila Sarr amid tentative links to Liverpool

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is determined to resist all offers for Ismaila Sarr before the window shuts after underling his importance to the Eagles and with truths over those links to Liverpool revealed by sources.

The Merseyside giants are looking for a right-sided winger this summer to sit alongside their planned capture of Bradley Barcola, having agreed on a package worth £120m (€140m, $163m) with Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool had also been heavily linked with a second PSG star in Ibrahim Mbaye, while they had also been heavily linked with a move for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.

But when the Seagulls slapped a hefty £80m (€93m, $109m) price tag on the Gambian winger, the Reds got cold feet over a deal and appeared to have walked away from a move; thus seeing them linked with a couple of alternatives.

Shortly after that Minteh revelation, Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool were exploring a deal to sign Sarr, a player who has often proved a thorn in Liverpool’s side in recent years.

But when it emerged that Liverpool’s offer had apparently been rejected, a plethora of outlets cast doubts over the validity of those claims, suggesting reports that the Reds had launched a bid were, in fact, inaccurate.

Now Palace boss Sage has opened up on the speculation surrounding the 88-cap Senegal attacker, making it clear that those links to Anfield were unsettling for a player he very much hopes to build around at Selhurst Park.

“I understand for everybody that you have this kind of contact, it’s difficult because you hesitate a lot, but, for the moment, he’s with us,” Sage told the media ahead of the Eagles’ clash with Man City on Friday.

“He is under contract [until 2029], as I told you.

“He’s injured and, maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation, but for me, he’s honest, and I have no problem with that.

“I spoke with him [Thursday] morning about that, [Wednesday] about that too, and we just want him on the pitch.”

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The truths over Liverpool’s apparent Ismaila Sarr bid

Sarr very much finds himself a man in demand this summer. While links with Manchester United look to have come to nothing, the player has been also heavily linked with Galatasaray, with the Turkish side having had two bids rejected for him.

The Super Lig side, though, could come in again, especially if they miss out to Aston Villa on another target, Rafael Leao.

That all makes for a nervous last few days of the transfer window for Sage and Crystal Palace.

However, less than 30 minutes after Romano had reported of Liverpool’s apparent interest, the Daily Mail poured cold water on those claims.

While they did acknowledge tentative Reds’ interest, they claimed it had not gone on as far as Romano had made it out.

The report explained: ‘Liverpool have checked on a deal for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, though any move looks unlikely as it stands.

‘The Anfield club have been assessing different opportunities in the market as they look to add two attacking players before Tuesday. They have not made an offer for Sarr as it stands.’

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, was then informed by sources close to the south London club on what’s really happening in this story.

Liverpool have NOT bid for Sarr, though have made an enquiry. Furthermore, Sarr’s camp have offered the winger to Liverpool in the hopes of prompting the Reds to follow up their enquiry with a bid.

As mentioned, no bid has been tabled, and no bid is likely to be tabled either. Even if an offer is made, Palace have no intention of selling, meaning this is essentially a non-story.

The Athletic subsequently backed up what we’ve been told, stating: ‘According to Gregg Evans, David Ornstein and Matt Woosnam, initial talks for Sarr were not followed by a bid from Liverpool.

‘Sources have told The Athletic that only an astronomical offer would change Palace’s stance and, with other targets still in mind, Liverpool are unlikely to budge.’

The big story at Liverpool, though, is on the imminent done deal for Barcola, with sources explaining the secrets behind the £120m agreement, the France winger’s expected shirt number at Anfield, the length of his contract, and when supporters can likely get their first glimse of the player in his new colours.

A double Reds winger capture would likely spell the end for Cody Gakpo at Anfield and while the Merseysiders would ideally prefer to keep the Dutchman, an update on Thursday has accelerated the possibility of his exit before the window shuts.