Liverpool are growing increasingly hopeful that they can sign a right-sided winger replacement for Mohamed Salah as one of two late window additions to their attack after strong claims revealed which of Ismaila Sarr or Yankuba Minteh they would push to sign.

The Reds are looking to make some major changes up front before the window shuts, and a deal for Bradley Barcola has already been struck and should become official over the next 24 hours. Liverpool will pay PSG a fee that will eventually hit £123m (€144m, $167m) for the France star, the second largest in the club’s history.

A left-sided attacker by trade, it is hoped that Barcola can add a significant spark to the Liverpool attack and similar to that witnessed by the iconic Mohamed Salah down the years.

His arrival, though, will clear the path for Cody Gakpo to exit Anfield, with the Dutch star surprisingly saying yes to a move to Manchester City, despite summer-long interest in his services from Tottenham Hotspur.

Enzo Maresca’s side have struck a deal worth around £80m for Gakpo – an offer ultimately too good for the Reds to turn down.

With one coming in and one going out, it still leaves a question mark over whom Liverpool actually sign to take on Salah’s position down the right wing.

Efforts to land Brighton’s Minteh continue, and claims that the Seagulls’ valuation has dropped, coupled with a desperate plea from their manager Fabian Hurzeler, do suggest that the deal could be resurrected.

However, Sarr also continues to be heavily linked with the Reds, and now Foot Mercato journalist El Hadji Loum, writing on X, claims the Senegalese star has made it clear to Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish that he wants to make the move to Anfield, having told the Eagles that he believes his time at Selhurst Park is now over.

Sarr, it is claimed, wants to join the likes of previous Senegalese greats, El-Hadji Diouf and Sadio Mane, in playing for the Reds, with Sarr making it clear that he wants the move to go through before the transfer deadline passes.

Despite those claims that Palace could now relent and will sell the player if their €60m (£54m) valuation is met, it remains uncertain whether Liverpool will actually pull the trigger on the deal…

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool to sell midfielder and responds to Van Dijk comments on Gakpo

Liverpool: Minteh or Sarr, who will sign?

Indeed, per our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Liverpool’s interest in Sarr is overblown,n and he acknowledges that while they have been made aware of his potential availability and the player’s desire to join Liverpool, he is not the player they will be making a move for.

Fresh information from Bailey suggests the prospects of a move to Anfield continue to be pushed from the player’s end, rather than the other way around.

Bailey’s stance has since been backed by the Daily Mail and The Athletic.

Palace are also adamant that Sarr will not leave and, with a contract through until 2029, they have no pressure to sell, as their boss Pierre Sage has strongly suggested.

Instead, Liverpool look far more likely to launch a fresh move for Minteh amid a growing belief a deal is there to be done.

Bailey also insists that Minteh remains Liverpool’s top target for the right side of their attack.

Furthermore, per a fresh update from Gambian journalist Foday Manneh, Liverpool’s hopes of signing Minteh are NOT fully off, and the Reds have held fresh internal discussions over launching a third and decisive bid for the left-footer.

Writing on X, he stated: ‘Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool is apparently not taking shape. Crystal Palace has said a big no to a sale of the Senegalese star.

‘Yankuba Minteh remains the available option for LFC at this point. Also, Minteh is the preferred choice of coach Andoni Iraola.

LFC has indeed reactivated talks with Brighton for Yankuba.

‘LFC could also convince Gakpo to stay until January, despite the player agreeing on terms with Man City. This is due to the limited options available in the market.

‘However, if Gakpo leaves, LFC could possibly go for both Minteh & Sarr. Minteh is a long-term plan now for the Reds. Interesting 24 hours.’

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth star Rayan amid claims they have made a fresh enquiry to the Cherries over the last 48 hours.

Bailey reported back on July 16 that Liverpool had been in contact for Rayan, though stressed that Bournemouth did not wish to sell and the £130m clause in his deal does not become active until 2027.

It’s also an interesting 24 hours on the goalkeeper front.

Strong reports claim that Giorgi Mamardashvili could leave to join Nottingham Forest, with the Reds now chasing a giant 6ft 7in stopper as his replacement.