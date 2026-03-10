Italian source leaks what Liverpool are really ‘saying’ about Alisson Becker

There’s rampant speculation about the future of the once-again injured Alisson Becker, and the latest from Italy has revealed what Liverpool are really thinking.

If Alisson never played another match for Liverpool, he’s already done enough to go down as one of the club’s all-time greats and unquestionably their greatest goalkeeper in the Premier League era.

However, Alisson has underperformed this term, with recent data put forward by The Daily Mail revealing that in one metric at least, the Brazilian is the WORST goalkeeper in the Premier League.

His distribution has also suffered a notable drop-off this term, and with just a single year remaining on his deal come the summer, there’s murmurings of an exit to Italy. Inter Milan and especially Juventus are weighing up moves.

One factor that could sway Liverpool’s thinking are growing concerns over Giorgi Mamardashvili.

TEAMtalk revealed in late-February that Mamardashvili is increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities this season.

While it was never anticipated he’d displace Alisson straight away, it was expected he’d at least feature in the cup competitions.

In Liverpool’s last two FA Cup clashes with Brighton and Wolves, Arne Slot surprisingly opted to stick with Alisson in goal.

As such, we understand Mamardashvili is now giving serious consideration to requesting a loan exit for next season.

That, along with Alisson’s declining form, could push Liverpool to move Alisson on in the summer.

But according to the latest out of Italy, Liverpool’s true intentions are to retain Alisson for the final year of his contract.

Once the 2026/27 campaign concludes, it may then be time for Alisson to move on via free agency, and for Mamardashvili to become the new No 1.

Reporting on the matter due to Juve’s confirmed interest in Alisson, Italian journalist, Franco Leonetti, told Radio Bianconera: “It’s understandable that Juventus are looking for a goalkeeper with international experience.

“Whether it will be [Jan] Oblak, Alisson, or someone else is too early to say.

“Regarding Alisson, the English club are saying that they would like to respect his contract until June 2027.”

In the more immediate future for Alisson is a mercifully brief spell on the sidelines with a minor fitness issue.

Slot has stated Alisson’s latest injury is ‘not a big issue’ and he could return for the Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

However, Alisson has been ruled out of this evening’s Champions League Round of 16 clash with Galatasaray, and Mamardashvili will get a rare chance to impress.

