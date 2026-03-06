One of the highest profile players at Liverpool has ‘the worst record of any Premier League player’ in his position this season, and the Reds might be wise to cash in while they can with two Euro giants circling.

You don’t have to look far to find an underperformer at Liverpool right now. Dominik Szoboszlai is perhaps the only Reds player who’s produced better displays this season than last, and the vast bulk have either declined marginally or dramatically.

Among those to drop their levels is Alisson Becker – once considered the world’s best goalkeeper – who according to stunning new data put forward by The Daily Mail, is statistically the worst goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Alisson’s latest disappointment came in midweek when his errant pass out from the back led directly to Wolves’ injury-time winner.

His distribution has been wayward all year, but per the report, he’s floundering with his hands now too.

The report declared: ‘Alisson has the worst record of any Premier League goalkeeper this season according to the data.’

The key metric cited to justify that statement was net goals prevented compared to xG faced, excluding own goals.

Of the 33 top flight stoppers who qualified by making enough appearances, Alisson ranked dead last with a mark of -3.5.

For context, Manchester United’s Senne Lammens placed first with a return of +5.81. And summing up just how elite Alisson used to be – and how far he’s fallen – he returned a figure of +9.45 as recently as the 2022/23 campaign.

Alisson is contracted for the 2026/27 season, though there is concrete transfer interest in Italy. Both Juventus and Inter Milan are known to be weighing up a swoop.

Liverpool already have their long-term successor to Giorgi Mamardashvili in the building. However, the giant Georgian – who deputised for Alisson earlier in the season while he recovered from a hamstring issue – ranked a lowly 28th on the Mail’s chart.

In late-February, TEAMtalk were informed Mamardashvili has grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities this term.

While it was never anticipated he’d displace Alisson straight away, you can perhaps understand his concerns given Alisson is clearly performing well below expectations right now, yet opportunities aren’t forthcoming.

What’s more, we were informed that if Alisson is retained over the summer, Mamardashvili will seriously consider requesting a loan exit for the 26/27 season.

While it’s largely the winger positions that are coming under the microscope at Anfield right now, all is clearly not well in the goalkeeping department either.

