It’s unanimous – Liverpool star REGRETS summer move and deal could be cancelled

Everyone is in agreement a Liverpool star made the wrong decision with his summer transfer, and a recent report from a trusted source has confirmed the deal could be cancelled.

Much was made of Liverpool’s lavish summer spending, with over £320m spent just on new forwards. However, it’s important to remember Liverpool recouped sizeable sums from player sales, many of which involved homegrown stars, meaning the proceeds were logged as pure profit on the books.

Among those to fit that billing included Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak.

Harvey Elliott also departed, though via a loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy. And after failing to get off the bench in Aston Villa’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday evening, many believe mistakes were made.

Elliott is a boyhood Liverpool fan and only left the club for the benefit 0f his career… or so he thought. His minutes were limited under Arne Slot and the entire purpose of taking flight was to up his game-time.

Yet Elliott has remained an unused substitute in four matches for Villa thus far. The sum total of his minutes for his new club is a measly 167.

And with Villa trailing Go Ahead Eagles 2-1, manager Unai Emery made five changes in the second half – none of which saw Elliott take to the field. It’s perhaps even more of a surprise that Elliott didn’t start the game in what was a heavily rotated line-up in the first place.

The snub has drawn a unanimous response from football fans from all across the spectrum on X. The verdict is in and according to fans of Villa, Liverpool and even Manchester United, Elliott joining Aston Villa was a mistake.

What was the point in Harvey Elliott going to Villa? — Tyler Ward (@tyler22ward) October 23, 2025

harvey elliott can’t even get any minutes against go ahead eagles i give up — catrin (@catrinavfc) October 23, 2025

how has harvey elliott not got a single minute of football all night still can’t quite get my head around it – just seems like a waste?! — Gabriella (@gabsavfc_) October 23, 2025

I feel for Harvey Elliott. Getting absolutely nothing at Aston Villa. Getting less time than he did at Liverpool. Give him up in the summer and let him get a career. He’s a great player — Matt (@Matt1LFC9) October 23, 2025

Harvey Elliott was getting subbed on and being a game changer for one of the best teams in the world last season. Unai Emery won’t even give him a minute against Go A-fucking-head Eagles. Love the bloke but my god he’s so aggravating at times — Luke (@HolteLuke) October 23, 2025

Harvey Elliott must be wondering why he signed for Villa. Left Liverpool to play regularly and he can’t even get on when they’re behind in the Europa League.. strange #AstonVilla #EuropaLeague — Ryan #GlazersOut (@United4Life_20) October 23, 2025

Harvey Elliott deal could be cancelled

As mentioned, Elliott’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy. If activated, Villa will pay £35m to sign the playmaker outright.

According to The Athletic, the condition that triggers the obligation is Elliott making 10 appearances this season.

The report did not specify whether those appearances have to consist of a certain number of minutes, or if they must come in a specific competition, such as the Premier League, or whether all competitions count.

In any case, what is clear is Emery doesn’t seem to fancy Elliott and thus far, he’s made only five appearances.

If we continue to see Elliott remain rooted to the bench, the 22-year-old may wind up back at Anfield next summer.

