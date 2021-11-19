‘It’s win-win’ – Liverpool backed to accept ‘silly offer’ for Mo Salah

Liverpool will likely be tempted by a “silly offer” for Mohamed Salah after Glen Johnson claimed the decision will be entirely data-driven.

The Egyptian forward is arguably the world’s best player on current form. He has bagged 15 goals in 15 appearances in red so far this season. Proving he is far more than just a finisher, Salah has also provided six assists for his teammates.

The thought of Salah leaving Liverpool is an unpalatable one for Reds fans. However, the longer his contract situation drags on, the more their fears will rise.

Salah’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Time is therefore still on Liverpool’s side to find a breakthrough and Salah’s recent revelation that he wishes to end his career at Anfield will settle their nerves.

Nonetheless, football is a money-driven business. And speaking to the Liverpool Echo, former Reds right-back Glen Johnson claims owners FSG would be seriously tempted by a “silly offer” for Salah.

Barcelona and Real Madrid had previously been linked before the pandemic hit their finances hard. That will likely spare John W. Henry and co from having to make a difficult decision. But if a huge offer arrives, Johnson thinks Salah could be sold.

“We know when Liverpool renew players and when they sign players, it’s all about numbers and stats,” said Johnson. “They’ll only do it if their computer says so.

“They have got the new deal coming along, he will demand big wages and he is getting older. If they get offered a silly amount of money transfer fee wise, it might be tempting, but you just don’t know. We just have to see what the deal that is offered is when it comes.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking, ‘great, if it’s at all costs then make us a silly offer. If not, we keep Mo Salah’. It’s win-win.

“Timing is everything. Barcelona of old, of course that gets everyone’s attention. But they’re not that team at the moment, they’re not that club at the moment.

“In terms of timing, if you’re a 23-year-old then of course because you can be a Barcelona legend for the next two years.

“But with Mo being slightly older, to go to Barcelona for two years, what’s the point? You could stay at Liverpool for two or three more years and be a legend. I think his ears would be pricked a lot more if he was 23 than he would now.”

Meanwhile, Free-scoring Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has put his finger on precisely why his Liverpool career never got off the ground.

Solanke, 24, was thought to be a smart pick-up when Liverpool snatched him from Chelsea in 2017. Because of his age, the fee Liverpool paid was determined by a tribunal. The Reds believed the figure should have been around £3m, while Chelsea sought over triple that at £10m.

That was an indication of the high regard in which Solanke was held at Stamford Bridge. Now, speaking to Goal (via the Liverpool Echo), Solanke has lifted the lid on his move between the two giants. In doing so, he explained why his Liverpool career failed to ignite.

“Nothing’s a given in football and the front three when I was there were just phenomenal,” said Solanke.

“I don’t think anyone would have got in ahead of them [Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino].

“I wasn’t as prolific as I am now, so that played a part as well, but it was always going to be difficult to break into a top team with quality players like that.”

