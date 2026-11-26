Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko does not think that Liverpool were overly better than his side, with Kyriani Sabbe also sharing his view on Andoni Iraola’s team.

Liverpool beat Club Brugge 3-0 away from home at the Jan Breydelstadion in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Sweden international striker Alexander Isak scored twice for the Premier League club, while Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz added a third.

The win in Bruges means that Liverpool are now fifth in the Champions League table with 12 points from five matches, three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

After the match, Club Brugge manager Leko said that he did not think that Liverpool were that much better than his side.

The 46-year-old has lamented that Liverpool found it too easy, just like Aston Villa did back in September when they won 3-2 at the Jan Breydelstadion.

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Ivan Leko’s verdict on Liverpool

Leko told Club Brugge’s official website: “We feel sad and disappointed. We really wanted to show that we can get a result against the absolute best, but unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough today.

“I had said beforehand that you have to be at your best to get anything out of a game here.

“Club Brugge played well today, but that’s not enough against a team like Liverpool. They were focused and earned a well-deserved victory.

“My feeling, however, is that it was a little too easy, just like against Aston Villa. We weren’t outplayed.

“Do I blame Sommer for that first goal we conceded? No. Making mistakes is part of the game. Besides, without Sommer, we’d have far fewer points in this Champions League.

“It wasn’t David versus Goliath. The difference, however, lay in the details.

“It was nice that they complimented us beforehand, because the coach said they enjoyed analysing our matches. But those compliments don’t help you feel any better now.

“Offensively, we weren’t bad, but we fell just a little short in every area. We didn’t give up and believed in our style of play. But what I didn’t like were the first fifteen minutes. We showed too much respect.

“It was just like 10 years ago. Back then, we thought: ‘Oh boy, Liverpool – we don’t stand a chance’.

“But after that goal against us, we did show some guts and proved we could hold our own against Liverpool.”

Kyriani Sabbe says Liverpool better than Club Brugge

Club Brugge winger Kyriani Sabbe has also given his verdict on Liverpool and believes that the Reds deservedly picked up all three points from the game.

Sabbe said: “In the end, we had to accept the law of the jungle today.

“I thought we were able to hold our own against Liverpool in the last twenty minutes of the first half, and if we’d scored a goal then, it might have been a different game.

“There’s just a lot of quality in this team, and they used it three times to strike hard.

“There were a few small mistakes on our part: the first goal was kind of a gift, and at this level, you just know they’ll punish that.

“Suppose you could keep them out of the game and play a better match yourself in terms of possession and ball control – then it definitely could have happened.

“We just need to analyse what needs to improve in the future during those kinds of phases.

“They were more than ready for this match and knew exactly what they had to do.

“It’s a real shame for us, but they’d analysed us thoroughly and neutralised our strengths, even though the stats might be a bit exaggerated given how the game played out. But in the end, a loss is a loss.

“Now we’ll just take it one game at a time, regardless of the competition, and see where that takes us. We want to win them all.”

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