Brentford’s impressive talisman, Ivan Toney, vowed to become the “main man” and insisted a decision on whether to join Liverpool or Leeds United is an easy one.

Their most recent result aside, Brentford have wowed in the early stages of their debut campaign in the top flight. Thomas Frank has his side firing on all cylinders, and has already overseen a handful of memorable results.

In their first taste of Premier League action, they out-fought and out-thought Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to earn a deserved 2-0 victory.

The Bees then held title-chasing Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in September, and gave Chelsea the fright of their life before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

A key component in their impressive displays thus far has been Toney. The 24-year-old is proving a handful for the finest centre-halves the league has to offer.

If Toney maintains his superb standards, it is only a matter of time before the vultures begin to circle and Brentford are no stranger to selling their star assets.

Now, when interviewed by the Total Media YouTube channel, Toney was asked about a potential transfer to either Liverpool or Leeds United.

In his response, Toney revealed he is a Liverpool fan. He also refused to rule out a move if the Reds came calling.

“I support Liverpool,” said Toney (via the Liverpool Echo). “If they come knocking who knows? Who knows.”

Toney then expanded further on his answer when asked if he’d accept being a squad player at Liverpool as opposed to a regular starter at Leeds.

“I’d have to go to Liverpool and make myself the main man,” added Toney.

While there is no indication Toney is leaving the Bees any time soon, he would undoubtedly be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp addresses Van Dijk flashpoint against Brighton

Meanwhile, Klopp brushed off his second-half row with Virgil van Dijk during the 2-2 draw with Brighton as “normal”.

Amid his side’s struggles in the 2-2 draw with Brighton, Klopp was seen shouting at Van Dijk. Asked about his conversation, he played the incident down. However, he did admit that the centre-back did make an error.

“Don’t know 100 per cent, we have conversations quite a lot of times,” the manager said via the Daily Mail.

“So, there is never one explanation. You cannot now make a massive story of that because I said before we didn’t defend the half-spaces right. That’s the problem. When the guy on the ball is not under pressure, you cannot have a high last line, so then the last line drops in that moment and all of a sudden we put pressure on it and then they have to push up again.

“So, these kind of things, we have clear rules, clear moments for when we do what. It’s not an easy one. Now I know it [what the exchange was about], it was the one where [Solly] March was pretty much the only player up-front for Brighton and Virgil was too far away.

“In that moment it was about that but yes, a normal coach-player talk.”

