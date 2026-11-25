Jamal Musiala is likely to be sold by Bayern Munich, with Liverpool directly relevant

Bayern Munich are ‘worried’ that Jamal Musiala won’t recover his form, and they are ‘increasingly likely’ to sell, with interest from Liverpool particularly relevant.

Musiala is suffering from neurological dysfunction which Bayern have already suggested could mean he doesn’t return to the level he’s previously shown. The club seemingly learned of the issues faced by the 23-year-old during his recent period of injury.

Musiala returned on November 20 after being out since September, but Bayern are not holding out hope he’s going to hit top form again, while their public condemnation of the player’s health issues has also drawn strong criticism.

Now, according to Football Insider, the German giants are ‘increasingly likely’ to sell the midfielder, with Liverpool and Arsenal having shown interest.

The suggestion is that interested clubs could use Musiala’s release clause, which comes into play in the summer, to land him. Given he’s on a large contract, Bayern are ‘worried’ about paying a hefty sum to a player who may not be able to find his best level.

Both the aforementioned Premier League sides are said to be weighing up potential moves, but he will need to prove his fitness if there’s any chance of a deal.

Further to that, his current issues are likely to come into consideration.

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Bayern Munich tracking Liverpool star

Liverpool interest in Musiala could be particularly relevant as Bayern are pursuing two Reds stars, Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Reds are close to finalising a deal with the former, and interest in Wirtz could also amount to nothing given his current importance in Andoni Iraola’s side.

The two stars were the best players on the pitch as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday, as both scored and assisted.

Wirtz’s recent comments on his enjoyment at Anfield also suggest he’d not look to move on.

He said: “Probably, yes. I think in the last few games I got a lot of goal contributions and I think you could say that I am in the best form since I arrived.

“To be honest, I cannot really say that I have changed much. I think that I have become a bit better on a physical level. That is the only reason I could explain it, but I also started to know better the English football and the league.

“And at the moment I am feeling very good. I am enjoying my football at Liverpool. I am happy it is going like this at the moment.”