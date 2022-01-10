A Liverpool star has been compared to Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo in one key area, and a prediction that will bring a smile to Jurgen Klopp’s face has been made.

Ronaldo, 36, remains an elite-level performer despite his advancing years. He is United’s top scorer this season with 14 goals in 22 matches. Without his vital and often last-minute contributions, United’s season would be in even greater peril.

Ronaldo is famed for his dedication to his craft and his willingness to achieve the highest standards of physical fitness and conditioning.

A current Liverpool player shares those same traits. And while his on-field performances are no less important, they are rather less catching on the eye.

James Milner, also 36, has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted lieutenants at Anfield. The versatile midfielder has filled all manner of roles in the Reds’ starting eleven over the years and his leadership qualities are priceless.

Now, speaking to Goal, Milner’s former physio at Manchester City, Paul Webster, has compared Milner with Ronaldo regarding their physical attributes.

Milner prediction will make Klopp smile

Furthermore, he also predicted Milner can maintain his high standards for at least another “few years yet” – something that would be warmly greeted by Klopp.

“I watched him (Milner) against Chelsea and he was probably one of the fittest on the pitch,” Webster told Goal. “He looks young, he looks fit, he’s probably got eight per cent body fat or something ridiculous.

“He’s a bit like Ronaldo. I’ve never worked with Ronaldo, but I know people that have and I get the same impression. It’s all the little things that add up, and they have more little things to add up.

“It’s everything: drinking, James doesn’t touch alcohol; food, he’s meticulous with how much he eats; his timekeeping is perfect; he has goals. He wants to be fitter and stronger as months go by; his general behaviour and his internal discipline.

“It’s no surprise to me whatsoever that he’s still playing. He’ll roll on for another few years yet.”

