Liverpool have tabled a contract extension for James Milner according to a trusted source, and the decision now rests with the player.

At 36, long gone are the days of Milner being a regular starter at Anfield. However, the leadership and experience the veteran midfielder provides is invaluable.

So it came as no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp recently state a new deal would be offered to his trusted general.

“Talks will happen with Milly. We will see,” said Klopp recently (via the Daily Mail). The German also confirmed at the time that Milner had ruled out the possibility of retiring.

Interest from clubs further down the table had been registered according to a report in Spain. If Milner is seeking regular minutes at the tail-end of his career, a move down the league may be required.

However, Liverpool hope Milner will extend his stay on Merseyside, and have duly tabled a new contract offer.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted a ‘one-year contract’ has been offered.

Decision time for Milner

Talks are now ‘underway’ and will continue for the ‘coming days and weeks’.

There has been no indication that Milner is actively seeking a way out of Liverpool. Despite struggling for starts, Milner does tend to rack up a sizeable number of appearances – albeit late cameos off the bench.

Furthermore, with the Reds expected to challenge hard for four trophies each season in the coming years, adequate strength in depth is a must.

Romano reaffirmed Klopp ‘wants Milner to be a part of the team’ next season. As such, he concluded ‘it’s up to Milner now’.

Crouch “cannot see past” English pair in Champions League

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch has said that Liverpool and Manchester City are his favourites to win the Champions League this season.

The Reds head into this campaign’s last 16 as one of three teams to have earned maximum points in the group stages. Bayern and Ajax also achieved that feat this season.

Now, Crouch has insisted that he cannot see past the Reds – the 2019 winners – and City as the potential winners. He added that Chelsea have a chance to retain the title.

“We are living through an exciting time for English football and are currently in a spell of Premier League dominance,” Crouch wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

“Two all-English finals in three years says it all and you would not bet against that turning into three out of four when Saint Petersburg comes around on May 28.

“I cannot see much past the Premier League clubs. Liverpool and City are my favourites and I’m struggling to split them in Europe.

“Chelsea, crowned world champions over the weekend, have a real opportunity to defend the trophy too.”

