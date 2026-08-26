Liverpool have no intentions of adding to their midfield options this summer despite the recent sale of Curtis Jones, with James Pearce confirming our claims that Andoni Iraola plans to replace the Scouser from within after being blown away by a star youngster.

The Merseysiders have allowed Jones to depart for Inter Milan in a £30m (€35m, $41m) deal after all parties decided that, with a year left on his contract, a fresh start would be in the best interests of all.

However, the departure leaves Liverpool with something of a hole in midfield, and with Dominik Szoboszlai very attack-minded, and neither Ryan Gravenberch nor Alexis Mac Allister capable of playing as a No 6, the Reds have what many perceive as an ongoing weakness in their side.

That was badly exposed on Sunday as Newcastle held the Reds to a 2-2 draw, with their rapid counterattacks ripping a hole through their side time and again.

After the game, fans and pundits alike challenged the Reds to address the issue, though as our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed, Iraola always planned to promote from within.

Now, Pearce has backed up our claims by also admitting that Iraola has no plans to sign a new midfielder before the window slams shut.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce stated: “Despite the clamour for midfield reinforcements, which intensified after Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Newcastle, senior club sources say Liverpool’s focus remains on bolstering their attacking options out wide.

“They don’t intend to replace Jones, as they see teenager Trey Nyoni as ready to step up and play a bigger part this season. Unless there’s a change of stance, it’s only the forward line which will be strengthened.”

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Bailey has revealed that Iraola was initially concerned about Liverpool’s midfield depth when it became clear Jones’ future was uncertain and wanted the club to assess other options.

“Before pre-season I am told that Andoni Iraola, aware of the Curtis Jones situation, was worried about the depth – one reason he wanted Jones to stay,” Bailey said.

That concern led Liverpool to explore a wide range of alternatives, with Bailey noting Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali – who transferred to Arsenal and Tottenham respectively this summer – came under consideration.

Bailey added: “Iraola also wanted work done on other options and we can confirm that was the case.

“A host of options were assessed – they looked at the Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes situations, but they were not right for them.”

Liverpool also carried out extensive work on younger midfield targets, with Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Lamine Camara among those assessed.

“But the likes of Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Lamine Camara – very good young players – have been assessed and they like what they have seen and heard, but we are talking £50, £60 or even more than £70million in terms of deals.”

Nonetheless, Daniel Sturridge is concerned by Liverpool’s midfield flakiness and has scolded the club over the failure not to sign a £39m star this summer, insisting the defensive midfield hole at Anfield has existed for three years.

Liverpool’s midfield options are likely to be depleted further too after reports revealed a young star is ‘closer than ever’ to ‘returning home’ this summer.