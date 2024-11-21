Liverpool are not currently planning to launch an offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, with trusted reporter James Pearce playing down those links and having given an insight into the Reds’ likely business in the winter window.

New Reds boss Arne Slot has made a dream start to life at Anfield, winning 15 of his 17 matches in charge and making a mockery of claims that Liverpool would suffer a downturn in the immediate aftermath of Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Still in the hunt for four trophies, hopes are growing that the Reds – top of the table in both the Premier League and the Champions League – will go on to enjoy a hugely successful first season under the Dutchman’s charge.

To help facilitate their trophy ambitions, it’s been reported that Liverpool are ready to back Slot with serious transfer funds in the January window.

As a result, he has been strongly linked with a move for France star Tchouameni in recent weeks, who has lost his way at Real Madrid so far this season.

And with the Reds reported to be ready to use next week’s Champions League clash between the sides as an excuse to thrash out a deal, worth up to €100m (£83.3m, $105.3m), Pearce has shared what he knows.

Speaking to the Walk On podcast, The Athletic reporter moved to play down the claims.

“No, all quiet at the moment. No, no,” he said. “You know, there’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid?

“There’s talk about them potentially looking to move him on, and I think mainly because obviously we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced.

“I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that.”

Pearce on possible Liverpool signings in January

Sources have told us that funds will be available to Slot if he decides the right player is available to bring to Anfield. And while Tchouameni could well fall into that category, the Reds boss is also aware that he will not want to disrupt the harmony that has built up in his squad.

They strongly looked at – and came close to signing – Martin Zubimendi over the summer, but when a deal for the Real Sociedad man fell through, Slot instead chose to keep their money firmly in their pocket, instead affording to chances to those already available to him.

Over the first months of the season, it’s fair to say both Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones have made the most of those opportunities.

As a result, it will take a special kind of player and a deal not to be missed for the Reds to bring in additions in January.

That’s not to say it won’t happen and we understand that Slot has his eyes on three additions over 2025 with a new centre-half, a left-back and potentially a new striker all on his radar.

A new midfielder could yet be signed if the right deal comes their way and now Pearce claims how the next six weeks pan out, including the notoriously difficult festive period, will dictate Liverpool plans for January.

“I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool get through this period up to January,” he said. “Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position. He has effectively got that right now.”

As for Tchouameni, while he has lost his way somewhat in recent weeks, coming in for strong criticism from fans and the media alike, Carlo Ancelotti now has no plans to sell the 38-times capped France international, seeing him as possible cover to fill in at centre-half and right-back with Los Blancos having lost both Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal for the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are refusing to bow down in their efforts to persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to quit Merseyside for Madrid in 2025, despite claims that a January approach for the star has been abandoned.

The Reds right-back is out of contract next summer and is eligible to sign terms on a pre-contract agreement from January 1 with Real.

But while Romano claims Alexander-Arnold remains a strong obsession of theirs, another journalist has revealed the major ace card Liverpool are about to play to convince the 26-year-old to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Elsewhere, fresh reports this week have claimed the Reds remain very much on the trail of Mohammed Kudus and have now learned what it would take to prise the Ghanaian away from West Ham during the winter window.

Liverpool are keeping an eye out for a potential replacement for Salah and Kudus could fit the bill.

And finally, it’s claimed sporting director Richard Hughes has ‘intensified efforts’ to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki as the Reds look to capitalise on the French club’s financial nightmare.

