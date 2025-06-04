There is a sense of “expectation” that Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will soon settle on a fee for Florian Wirtz, according to James Pearce, while the ‘historic transfer’ looks unlikely to be the next one done at Anfield with the Reds also now taking the ‘final steps’ towards another £42m deal.

The Reds have wasted little time in trying to upgrade their Premier League title-winning squad, with Arne Slot keen to create a dynasty at Anfield. Having only made one concrete addition to his ranks last season, the Liverpool manager, with a hefty transfer warchest at his disposal, is ready to make a serious splash in this summer’s window.

Having already secured Jeremie Frimpong as a successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Milos Kerkez also closing in on a move, it has been a somewhat breathless opening to the summer window at Anfield.

However, the biggest coup of them all is also now edging closer, with optimism now growing that a final and total agreement will soon be struck for Leverkusen superstar Wirtz.

Liverpool have so far seen two offers rejected by the Bundesliga side for the 22-year-old playmaker, but with FSG granting transfer chiefs the green light to raise that bid further, Pearce now expects an agreement to be struck in due course.

Speaking on The Athletic podcast ‘Walk On’, Pearce stated: “David Ornstein reported late last week that a second bid of £109m went in. It wasn’t accepted, but those discussions are ongoing.

“I sense an expectation from both ends that a compromise will be reached. I think it massively helped Liverpool that Wirtz has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants the move to happen.

“There was a huge expectation that he’d be going to Bayern Munich. When we reported the interest, the people I’d spoken to said it was about trying to ensure that Liverpool would be at the front of the queue if he was prepared to move outside of Germany.

“Clearly, Liverpool have done a magnificent job of selling the project to him.”

An update from Bild also reveals the ‘historic’ transfer is close, with Wirtz having already agreed terms on a five-year contract at Anfield and on wages understood to be for around £200,000 a week.

They state that the ‘deal could ultimately amount to a sum between €140 and the 150m (£118m – £127m) demanded by Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro’, with the transfer due to shatter the British transfer record, currently set by the £115m package Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

Florian Wirtz: Liverpool in ‘last steps’ towards third huge transfer

Bild’s report continues that both Liverpool and Leverkusen ‘want to finalise the transfer as quickly as possible under their desired terms’.

However, it’s claimed Leverkusen have the ‘advantage’ and look well placed to achieve their asking price, rather than the lower terms Liverpool have proposed as they know FSG’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards, ‘has already received approval from the club’s owners in Boston for €150m (£127m) for Wirtz’.

Despite a belief growing that a deal will soon be struck, it is unlikely that the 29-times capped Germany star will be the next summer signing announced by Liverpool.

That honour looks set to fall on Kerkez, with a deal in the region of £40m to £45m closing in.

Per TEAMtalk journalist, Rudy Galetti, writing on X, a deal to bring Kerkez to Anfield is now in the final stages.

“Liverpool are taking the last steps for Milos Kerkez

“The deal is almost sealed between Liverpool and Bournemouth for ~€50m plus performance-related bonuses as a final fee.

“A five-year contract was already agreed upon with the player days ago.”

⭐ Florian Wirtz: His incredible career so far

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023/24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months this season.

Finished second on the assists chart for the 2024/25 Bundesliga, after also being joint-second in that ranking last season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.