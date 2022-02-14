Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse would prove a fantastic signing for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to one pundit.

The 27-year-old has risen through the ranks alongside a host of other talents at St Mary’s and become a star player. Unlike the likes of Gareth Bale, though, the midfielder has stayed put on the south coast.

He has since become arguably the first name on the team sheet and is firmly in Gareth Southgate’s thinking over his England squad.

Overall, Ward-Prowse has made 348 appearances for Southampton and has nine Three Lions caps to his name.

He has had strong links with a move away from Southampton following his rise to also becoming the club’s captain. Indeed, Aston Villa had bids rejected for him last summer while Tottenham also showed interest.

However, Ward-Prowse put paid to such interest by signing a bumper new five-year contract in August.

Nevertheless, he has scored six Premier League goals and assisted four others this season. On Wednesday, he notched two assists to help Southampton beat Tottenham in a 3-2 thriller, while he also starred on Saturday as the Saints took a point off Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite the interest from Villa and Tottenham, Garth Crooks insisted in his column that Liverpool should be going after Ward-Prowse.

“Southampton clearly enjoy playing in Manchester. They gained a point against City earlier in the season and more than deserved a point against United,” Crooks said.

“The man at the heart of a splendid week for the Saints was, without doubt, Ward-Prowse.

Predicting where Erling Haaland will end up this summer – Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea?

“He was outstanding against Tottenham in midweek, producing two excellent assists. I’ve been singing the praises of this gifted midfielder for some time now, and his performances for Southampton only seem to get better.

“I don’t know what Liverpool are waiting for – he’s made for them.”

Ward-Prowse would be solid Liverpool signing

Klopp has have already revamped his Liverpool attack by adding Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, both 25.

Indeed, the pair are more long-term options than Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The trio will all be 30 by next summer.

However, Liverpool’s midfield is becoming a pressing issue. Captain Jordan Henderson turns 32 in June, while Thiago Alcantara is 31 in April.

Klopp in unprecedented Liverpool position and the results could be thrilling Liverpool are still in four competitions going into the business end of the season - and have the best squad of the Jurgen Klopp era to match.

What’s more, the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita run out at the end of next season. It remains unclear if they will sign new deals.

As such, at 27, Liverpool would – if they registered serious interest in Ward-Prowse – be signing a midfielder entering his prime and who could enjoy success in Klopp’s midfield.