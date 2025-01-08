Liverpool have been given an encouraging update on one of their targets with Fabrizio Romano sharing a big update on the prospect of the Reds being able to sign him.

Arne Slot’s side are doing extremely well at the moment. Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table and have won all six of their Champions League this season. The Reds have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as well.

However, like all big clubs with an eye on the future, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their team. Although the Premier League clubs are well stocked in attack, they have an eye on one of the brightest young players in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have been scouting Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The Italian journalist has reported that the Reds have watched Bynoe-Gittens in action multiple times.

Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old, with Romano adding that Dortmund are resigned to closing the winger in the summer of 2025.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that Borussia Dortmund feel that, in 2025 – probably summer more than January – it will be difficult to keep Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the club.

“The interest from Premier League clubs is more than strong. Premier League clubs are really, really following closely the progress of Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund.”

Romano added: “It’s more likely to be summer than January – January is going to be more difficult – but in general, Borussia Dortmund are looking at wingers because, for the long-term, they need to cover that position.

“They know that, for Bynoe-Gittens, the big clubs are coming. For example, my understanding is that several times scouts from Liverpool, from Chelsea and more clubs have been in attendance to follow Jamie Bynoe-Gittens’ progress.”

Liverpool face Jamie Bynoe-Gittens competition

Bynoe-Gittens is one of the best young wingers in Germany and has been compared to Jadon Sancho, who made his name at Borussia Dortmund.

The England Under-20 international is an exciting winger who can dribble past players and also works hard. He has established himself as an important player for Dortmund and has been linked with Premier League clubs other than Liverpool and Chelsea.

A report in Germany in November claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been impressed by Bynoe-Gittens and are keen on him. The report noted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool as well in the winger, adding that all four clubs in talks over a potential.

With Dortmund accepting that they will have to sell the youngster at the end of the season, Liverpool stand a good chance of convincing him to move to Anfield over other clubs, especially if they win some major trophies this campaign.

Latest Liverpool news: Elon Musk’s desire, Mohamed Salah latest

While Liverpool are doing well under FSG, fans will be over the moon to hear what Elon Musk’s father had to say this week. Musk is the world’s richest man, and he could buy Liverpool one day. The billionaire’s father, Errol Musk, has said that the 53-year-old “would like to” become the owner of Liverpool in the future.

While that is one for the future, Liverpool have more pressing concerns, such as the future of Mohamed Salah. Salah is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and no new deal has been agreed yet. In a potential boost for Liverpool, the Egyptian forward has ruled out the prospect of leaving for a club in the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2025.

While Paris Saint-Germain is an option for Salah, TEAMtalk understands that the forward’s preference would be to stay at Liverpool. The Anfield faithful would certainly love that, and FSG would endear themselves even more to the Merseyside club’s fans.

Virgil van Dijk is another Liverpool player who is out of contract at the end of the season. A Spanish report has claimed that agents of the Netherlands international central defender offered him to Real Madrid. The defending Spanish and European champions have decided not to sign Van Dijk on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, and the former Celtic star is now close to signing a new deal with Liverpool.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens’s season in numbers