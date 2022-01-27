Pundit Jamie Carragher has revealed the one ‘absolutely sensational’ star he would sign for Liverpool, which would leave a Premier League rival fuming.

Liverpool, who sit second in the table on 48 points, are yet to bring anyone in during January. Many tipped them to sign a new attacker due to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to act, although they are monitoring a few top-quality players.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are pushing to sign Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. The attacking midfielder has been impressive in the Championship this term, registering eight goals and two assists in 17 matches.

Liverpool are aiming to strike a deal for him this month after he rejected the offer of a new Fulham contract back in November.

Liverpool have also held preliminary talks with PSV winger Cody Gakpo. The Eindhoven club’s technical director, John de Jong, even admits he will leave one day to join a ‘top club’.

Amid these pursuits, Jamie Carragher has been speaking about his dream Liverpool capture.

Jamie Carragher lauds Prem star

While appearing on Sky Sports, the former defender said (via the Daily Star): “Kevin de Bruyne. I think he’s one of the best players in the world – certainly, in the last two or three years, he’s been the best midfield player in the world.

“People always say Liverpool lack creativity in midfield. I think it’s a bit harsh because I think Liverpool get their creativity from different areas, it’s just the way the team’s set up.

“That midfield three, whoever it is, does a lot of work for the front three and for the full-backs. So, they’ve got a job to do and they do it really well.

“I just think that de Bruyne is absolutely sensational. I think in that right channel, maybe getting in the way of Trent [Alexander-Arnold] I don’t know! But I’d say de Bruyne is the first one that springs to mind.”

The Belgian ace recently completed his 80th assist in the Premier League, putting him alongside Manchester United legend David Beckham.

de Bruyne did it in 68 games less, demonstrating his incredible eye for a pass. The 30-year-old still has some way though to match record-holder Ryan Giggs, who amassed 162 league assists during his long career.

West Ham coach weighs in on Liverpool target

Meanwhile, West Ham coach Stuart Pearce has given his verdict on Irons star Jarrod Bowen.

The right winger is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar as they look for Salah’s long-term replacement.

Bowen has been in great form this campaign, hitting nine goals and 10 assists in all competitions. However, he is still some way off Salah, who is one of the best forwards in the world.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Pearce said: “The comparisons between him and probably Salah, the way Salah finishes where he stands the defender up and stops him and then goes again or uses the defender, you use the defender to curl the ball around into that far corner.

“And I think its just picking up a few comparisons that can help Jarrod with his game a little bit.

“Starting a run then stopping it, killing a defender in his tracks then going again. Little things like that, that’s why I think he still has more to come from his game.

“Good thing with him, he’s got two really good feet, and the last goal he scored was with his head and he’s got a really good leap on him as well.

“So all-round he can score with his head or both feet which is a sign of a decent striker and he’s played up front for us as well which has been a real bonus for us as a team.”

