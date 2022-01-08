Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has told the club’s hierarchy who their top transfer target should be in 2022.

Reports put the Reds in the hunt for a number of top stars from around Europe. As their famed front three is around the 30 mark, Liverpool are looking at long-term replacements.

Porto ace Luis Diaz is on their radar. And the 24-year-old would certainly be an impressive capture – his record stands at 12 goals in 15 league games this term.

However, there are alternatives, should Diaz prove to be too expensive. French attacker Ousmane Dembele could become a free agent in June after the latest update on his Barcelona contract discussions.

One Sky Sports journalist claims Dembele has left Xavi ‘speechless’ with his monumental wage demands. This means Liverpool would need to fork out to agree terms with the pacy star, although he would require no transfer fee.

Carragher, though, thinks Liverpool should bypass their pursuit of a new attacker altogether.

The pundit, who made 737 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, believes a central midfielder needs to be the priority. And he has one name in mind to fulfil that role.

During a Twitter Q&A session, Carragher was asked for one player Liverpool should sign in January. He responded: ‘Jude Bellingham, and the summer window is fine for me!’

Jude Bellingham & the summer window is fine for me! https://t.co/nwCZjtXge0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022

England international Bellingham would undoubtedly have an impact at Anfield. The 18-year-old has been one of Dortmund’s best players since his £25million switch from Birmingham in 2020.

The Bundesliga club are aware of the growing interest in his services and want to begin talks over a new deal. His current terms do not expire until 2025, but Dortmund want to extend them further.

Football Insider claim Marco Rose’s side will attempt to ‘sweeten the deal’ by landing Bellingham’s brother Jobe from Birmingham.

A look at the managers who have bowed out after FA Cup defeats

Liverpool coach provides Jurgen Klopp update

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Peter Krawietz says Klopp is hoping to be back in the dugout this weekend.

The German missed the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for coronavirus.

But he could return to the fold when Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.

When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.

“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the regulations are how they are and he has to do tests as well. We hope he will be fine to be in tomorrow, yes.”

However, Krawietz was unable to confirm which players would be available for the 14:00 clash as testing continues.

READ MORE: Two huge deals on for Liverpool as Klopp drives star out – Euro Paper Talk