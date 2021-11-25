Jamie Carragher reckons Jude Bellingham could follow Erling Haaland out of Borussia Dortmund soon – and Liverpool could benefit by signing the midfielder.

Both players have already had links with transfers away from the Bundesliga giants. That is despite the pair still being relatively early in their Dortmund careers.

Haaland has been at Dortmund longer and consequently had stronger links with a move elsewhere. Indeed, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea supposedly have interest.

However, Dortmund were all-but knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. A 3-1 defeat to Sporting left them third in Group C, three points behind the Portuguese club heading into the final day. However, there is a 10-goal swing to overturn.

Haaland has missed the last two European ties through injury. Longer term, though, he would want to compete in the competition to advance his already glittering career.

England midfielder Bellingham has the same ambition and Carragher reckons Liverpool may look to benefit from their desire to move on – perhaps in the summer.

“[Dortmund] had no Haaland tonight, he was out,” Carragher told Impression Sessions (via the Liverpool Echo).

“So maybe that’s the last time that we’re going to see Haaland in a Dortmund shirt, in terms of the Champions League, because he will not be happy, will he?

“I just think what will the knock-on effect be on Jude Bellingham, as well? I don’t think Liverpool will be in the race for Haaland, to be honest, I think he’ll be too expensive.

“I’d love to see Liverpool get Jude Bellingham.”

The 18-year-old only celebrated his birthday milestone in the summer. What’s more, he did so after becoming England’s youngest ever player at a European Championships.

Both Haaland and Bellingham have yet to realise their full potential and could leave in the summer.

Klopp wants Bellingham at Liverpool

Haaland will command a sizeable transfer fee and Bellingham is no different.

According to a recent report, though, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his club to pay what it takes to land the England international.

Klopp supposedly sees Bellingham as a player who can revolutionise his team at Anfield.

Liverpool have a plethora of midfield options at their disposal but have struggled with injuries in that department this season.