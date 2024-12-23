Jamie Carragher names ‘outstanding’ star who’ll be ‘top of Liverpool list’ for £50m signing

Jamie Carragher has praised Antonee Robinson and predicted Liverpool to swoop for the Fulham star in 2025.

Robinson joined Fulham in August 2020 when the Cottagers paid Wigan Athletic £2million for his signature. The left-back’s influence on Fulham has gradually increased since then and he is now a key player for manager Marco Silva.

Robinson is one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League and has notched six assists in 17 matches for Fulham so far this season.

Robinson has been named as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson at Liverpool, with the Scot seemingly on the decline.

Prior to Fulham’s goalless draw with Southampton on Sunday, former Liverpool star Carragher was asked about Robinson after he shone during the Cottagers’ 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month.

“He was outstanding. He was the best player on the pitch,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“When you are going to Anfield and you are playing against Mo Salah – possibly the best player in the Premier League this season – and you come out of it with a Man of the Match award, that shows you how highly he is thought of.

“Yes, I think Liverpool probably will be shopping for a left-back in January and I’m sure he will be top of the list.”

It emerged in November that Liverpool have set their sights on Robinson as they look to future-proof the left-back position. Kostas Tsimikas is also in Arne Slot’s squad but he is not considered to be at the level required.

Liverpool will need to pay £40-50million (up to €60.2m / $62.6m) to sign the USMNT ace. There could be a transfer battle with Manchester United for him in either of the 2025 transfer windows as Ruben Amorim is also on the hunt for a new left-back/left wing-back.

Liverpool will be disappointed if they miss out on Robinson, though there are other players on their radar. The Reds are monitoring Milos Kerkez too, having been hugely impressed by his performances at Bournemouth.

DON’T MISS: Alexander-Arnold urged to block Real Madrid move as Liverpool fans launch impassioned plea to keep star at Anfield

Liverpool transfers: Brighton raid; exit warning

Meanwhile, speculation that Liverpool are preparing to move for Brighton ace Joao Pedro is ramping up.

The latest reports state that Liverpool have laid the ‘groundwork’ over a possible deal for the Brazilian attacker.

Liverpool scouts love Pedro’s versatility as he can operate as a No 10 or at centre-forward. Pedro’s price tag has doubled to £60m during his time at Brighton, however.

One deal Liverpool have already struck is to bring in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia at the end of the season.

But Anfield great John Aldridge has questioned the decision, claiming that Caoimhin Kelleher is ‘beter than’ Mamardashvili.

Aldridge has urged Liverpool to keep Kelleher in January to aid their title charge, though he does expect the Irishman to depart in summer 2025.

READ MORE: Gary Neville in awkward confession about Arne Slot as Liverpool are told only side who can prevent title glory

Liverpool quiz – two clubs before