Jamie Carragher names one signing Liverpool must make to avoid ‘wasting’ chance at Prem title

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on the move the Reds need to make in January so that they can hold off the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa and win the Premier League title.

Liverpool took their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as they beat Newcastle United 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at Anfield on Monday night. Liverpool had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Mo Salah stepped up to take a penalty after Luis Diaz had been brought down in the box, but Martin Dubravka did brilliantly to save and Trent Alexander-Arnold then missed the follow-up.

Salah eventually got his goal after the break, when he tapped into an open net following good work by Diaz and unselfish play from Darwin Nunez. But the home side were pegged back when Alexander Isak finished past Alisson after being played in by Anthony Gordon, which followed yet more inspired goalkeeping by Dubravka.

Liverpool went on to restore their lead through a silky attacking move involving Salah and Diogo Jota, which allowed Curtis Jones to score. And Salah once again turned creator in the 78th minute when he sent a beautiful cross into the box for Cody Gakpo to finish.

Sven Botman then gave Newcastle a lifeline by heading home from a Sean Longstaff corner, but Salah ensured all three points remained on Merseyside when he got the better of Dubravka from the penalty spot at the second time of asking, sending the keeper the wrong way after a controversial spot-kick was won by Jota.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use Joe Gomez at left-back recently, with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas out injured. He is also without centre-half Joel Matip after the 32-year-old’s season was ended early by an ACL rupture on December 6.

READ MORE – Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool become ‘most dangerous’ contenders in stunning twist, as Real Madrid overtaken

Should either Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate get injured, then Klopp will have to rely more heavily on youngster Jarell Quansah.

Following Liverpool’s latest victory, Carragher revealed that he thinks the club must sign a new defender so they can win their first league title since 2020. It would make sense if they brought in someone who can operate at both left-back and centre-half, to cover both positions.

Jamie Carragher recommends Liverpool make one signing

“I do still feel that Man City are the favourites for the title right now and they have the edge,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“There are still little weaknesses in Liverpool where they could be found out. On the back of injuries to the two left-backs and Matip being out of the season, this is an opportunity that Liverpool can’t waste and l do think Liverpool have to bring a defender in during January.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville also tipped Liverpool to sign one or two players this month, despite there being little fanfare about any big moves.

“I am wondering if Liverpool might have a sneaky little dabble in the transfer market in January,” he added. “They won’t announce it because they are clever and never want other clubs to know they are desperate, but l wonder if they think that adding something to their squad could potentially give them a difference because it’s up for grabs.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Man Utd battle Real Madrid for £8m midfield prodigy seen as perfect fit in England