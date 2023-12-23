Liverpool January transfer ‘collapses’, with Prem competitors now ‘firm favourites’ to sign 22-year-old

Liverpool have missed out on the signing of a central midfielder as he is poised to join one of their Premier League rivals instead, according to reports.

Liverpool engineered a midfield rebuild in the summer, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all left Anfield at the end of their contracts. The Reds also sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian teams, as the experienced duo joined Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively.

Liverpool provided Jurgen Klopp with bags more energy in midfield by landing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as replacements for those players.

Despite those new arrivals all impressing, Liverpool could still probably do with another midfielder joining the club next year.

And one player they are known to have held an interest in is Fluminense star Andre. Indeed, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt even went on to confirm that Liverpool had made an approach for Andre over the summer.

However, Liverpool were knocked back as Fluminense stated that they would only consider selling the 22-year-old following the conclusion of their Copa Libertadores campaign. That decision worked for the Brazilian side, as Andre played an integral role in them winning the coveted trophy and becoming South American champions at club level.

READ MORE: West Ham star tells Liverpool to ‘bring the money’ as he feels Klopp has laid massive transfer hint

But now the competition is finished, Andre will be considering his future and a potential big next step in his career. The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Fulham were put on red alert recently when the player said: “For sure Barca and Real Madrid are two big clubs – but I think I would choose Barcelona.

“I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there one day. I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup.”

Unfortunately for Andre, his team could not add the Club World Cup to their Copa Libertadores win as they were beaten 4-0 in the final by Manchester City on Friday.

Liverpool target heading to Fulham

On Wednesday, it was suggested that Liverpool have stepped aside in the race for the four-cap Brazil international, allowing Fulham to sign him instead.

Football Insider have now provided their information on Andre. They state that rather than Liverpool allowing Fulham to snare him, Liverpool’s move for Andre has actually ‘collapsed’.

The Cottagers have ruined Klopp’s chances of working with the battling midfielder by reaching an ‘agreement in principle’ over his move. The report labels Fulham ‘firm favourites’ in the transfer pursuit, with an announcement seemingly not far off.

There are two reasons why Andre is excited about a move to Craven Cottage, despite the interest from title-chasing Liverpool. The first is that he will have the chance to play alongside several compatriots under Marco Silva, including Willian, Andreas Pereira, Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz.

Plus, living in London is a ‘big draw’ for the star, and joining Fulham will allow him to do just that.

Liverpool could end up regretting the fact they missed out on Andre. He is currently valued at just €25million (£21.7m) by transfermarkt, but if he goes on to shine at Fulham then his value could soar above £60m, just like Joao Palhinha and Moises Caicedo.

Therefore, if Liverpool end up moving for him at some point in the future, they will have to put a lot more money on the table.

DON’T MISS: Howe can’t believe his luck as Newcastle burst past Liverpool, Real Madrid in race for Portugal star