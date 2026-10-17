Liverpool eyeing January move for France int’l who plays three positions – Reds duo should be worried

Liverpool have their eye on an ultra-versatile France international whose arrival could spell the beginning of the end for either of two current Reds stars.

Liverpool’s defence has been much improved this term, with the arrivals of Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo already looks like clever pieces of business.

The Reds kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League prior to the international break, and the floodgates only opened against Manchester City after Ryan Gravenberch was harshly sent off.

However, there’s an abundance of question marks around many of Liverpool’s rearguard heading into the 2027/28 campaign.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out of contract next summer. Araujo is only at the club on loan and his €55m / £47m option to buy looks pricey. Jeremie Frimpong has tumbled down the pecking order and although he’s capable of making an impact offensively, he was at fault for all three goals Liverpool shipped versus LASK.

Accordingly, the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke states Liverpool are weighing up a winter window move to get ahead of the game.

Liverpool eyeing January move for Pierre Kalulu

The journalist stated Juventus and France international, Pierre Kalulu, is now a contender to move to Merseyside in January.

The 26-year-old would effectively occupy the same role in the squad as Gomez and Araujo do, which is a centre-back by treade who can also play right-back. Per O’Rourke, Kalulu could also play wing-back if required, though that’s not a position Iraola utilises.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool are looking at Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu ahead of the January transfer window.’

O’Rourke then went on to explain: “He’s somebody who’s on the radar; whether they make a move or not, that remains to be seen.

“He’s a versatile player, can play centre-back, right-back and also right wing back, and he’s been a consistent performer for Juventus.”

If Kalulu were to join, the chances of Frimpong being retained for the long haul would rapidly diminish. The likelihood of Araujo’s loan deal being turned permanent would also crumble.

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Kalulu joined Juventus from AC Milan in the summer of 2025 following a successful loan spell.

He’s been a guaranteed starter since joining outright, switching between centre-back and right-back last term, and playing primarily at right-back this season.

Prior reporting on Kalulu claimed Juventus would seek a fee in the region of €45m/€50m (£38m / £42m) before giving the green light to a sale.

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