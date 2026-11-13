Liverpool: England int’l backs Reds ace to be a Ballon d’Or winner

England international and former Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, has tipped a Reds ace to be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Quansah has taken his game to new heights since leaving Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. The centre-back has benefitted greatly from being a regular starter, something Liverpool were unable to guarantee.

Quansah is now a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads too, and has racked up his fair share of starts in 2026.

And on the back of Harry Kane becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, BBC Radio 5 Live asked Quansah and some of his England teammates to pick a young star who they believe has what it takes to win the game’s most prestigious individual honour in the future.

The defender selected Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, who Quansah has come up against in training at both club and international level.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Rio Ngumoha joining Bayern Munich

Rio Ngumoha backed to be a Ballon d’Or winner

“I don’t want to put anyone too high like that but, outstanding, outstanding talent is Rio Ngumoha,” said Quansah (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Trained with him at Liverpool a lot. Very young when he came to Liverpool.

“He’s so sharp, so quick. I think the first thing most lads said when he came here, he’s so brave at doing his one-v-ones and definitely someone who has potential to be on that level.”

Another who believes the winger is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or is Ngumoha himself.

Speaking earlier in the week, the 18-year-old said (as cited by ThisIsAnfield): “(Kane winning) has also helped English football now because everyone’s seen one of us win the Ballon d’Or, it is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world.

“For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it.

“I haven’t spoken to him much, really. When I first came, I was a bit shy, so I was keeping myself to myself, but then they got me in the group, and just watching him train, watching all the players train, but especially him, like the finishing drills that you see.

“You can see why he won it and why he’s known as the best striker, best player in the world.

“Definitely an inspiration to me, but just to every young player and probably every England player as well. He’s a top guy.”

Ngumoha has dazzled at Liverpool this season and consistently glides past his markers with ease. In one-v-one situations, there’s very few in world football better right now.

But of course, to win the Ballon d’Or, and especially as a forward, Ngumoha will need to rack up gawdy numbers in front of goal.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Iraola will be ‘forced’ to axe Florian Wirtz as Danny Murphy shares three major concerns

Goals and assists are essential for attacking players to scoop the prize and that is an area where Ngumoha must improve. Despite his flashy displays this term, Ngumoha hasn’t scored in 14 appearances and has provided just two assists.

But aged 18, the nous and decisiveness in the final third will come with age, and in terms of raw ability, Quansah and Ngumoha might just be right.

DON’T MISS: Rumoured Liverpool signing dismissed but fan-pleasing move could still occur