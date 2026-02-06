Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen (right) has been linked with a return to Liverpool

Liverpool are being backed to secure the eye-catching return to Anfield of Jarell Quansah in the summer after an expert explained why an astonishing move could be on the cards, though TEAMtalk can explain why such talk looks premature.

The Reds moved Quansah on over the summer after receiving a hugely tempting £35m (€40m, $48m) offer from Bayer Leverkusen. In a move that was the third piece of business between Liverpool and the Bundesliga side last summer, after Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz had already arrived on Merseyside, the offer for the 23-year-old star was ultimately deemed too good to turn down.

However, while the Reds felt they may have been well covered in the central defensive department, a cruel ACL injury suffered by summer recruit Giovani Leoni on debut has left Arne Slot’s side woefully short all season. And when the seemingly perennially injured Joe Gomez recently picked up a hip injury after an unfortunate clash with Alisson Becker at Bournemouth, the Reds’ weaknesses in the position have been brutally exposed.

Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, though, recognising the issues that exist in the position, have moved to correct their troubles by signing of on a £60m (€69m, $81m) deal for Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive at Anfield from Rennes over the summer.

Despite that, Jamie Carragher is adamant Liverpool still need another centre-half and, with another major summer deal touted, European football expert Andy Brassell believes that former star Quansah could come into the equation.

“I wonder if, at some point Jarell Quansah maybe comes back. I think that has to be a question as well. We’ve seen that before with players going out to the Bundesliga,” Brassell speculated during an appearance on talkSPORT.

“Or do you even look at going way back, look at Dani Carvajal having his year in Leverkusen before going back to Real Madrid and becoming a Real Madrid legend. That’s always a possibility, I think.”

Amid ongoing doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s contract and with Virgil van Dijk turning 35 this summer, Slot has already stated that Liverpool “are not stupid” and are more than wary of the need to forward plan.

Now, off the back of that, Brassell is convinced that the reigning Premier League champions are preparing to “buy again”…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool ready to buy again – but Quansah deal must wait

Discussing their summer needs for another centre-half signing, Brassell continued: “I’m sure Liverpool will go out and buy another centre-back from here. They have to.

“They really have to go out and buy a new centre-back from here because, depending on what happens with Van Dijk, they can’t have Van Dijk plus Jacquet and Leoni going into next season.”

However, it seems highly unlikely that Quansah will provide the answer for Liverpool – at least not this summer.

When the Reds sold the one-time capped England international, they craftily negotiated a buy-back clause in the arrangement, which allows them to trigger Quansah’s Anfield return for a fee worth roughly €60m (£51.5m, $70m).

As per a trusted source, Liverpool have also pre-agreed terms with Quansah.

In other words, if Liverpool do activate their buy-back clause, then personal terms with the centre-back are already in place and there’ll be zero barriers to his return.

However, it can also be confirmed that the clause does not become active until July 1, 2027, meaning Liverpool would be unlikely to move for him just yet.

They could, of course, enter negotiations with Leverkusen outside of the clause’s parameters. However, with the 23-year-old having featured 26 times this season and making himself a cornerstone of the side, it is likely the Reds may need to pay above and beyond that fee, begging the question if he is really worth it and if the money is better spent elsewhere…

Latest Liverpool news: Double-your-money Szoboszlai; Bastoni transfer hint

In terms of who that next big-name defensive signing could be, reports claim the Reds have already identified two top-class alternatives ahead of the summer – and TEAMtalk sources understand that one of those, in Alessandro Bastoni, is very much open to a transfer this year.

With succession planning the buzz phrase at Anfield, the Reds have reportedly entered into ‘formal discussions’ to sign an ‘explosive’ all-round ‘modern attacker’ in a £50m deal.

The player in question could present the Reds with a successor to Mo Salah, with the Reds told to expect a giant offer to come their way in a matter of weeks after a domino effect transfer was sealed.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told that it would take a double-your-money offer to persuade the Reds’ player of the season so far, Dominik Szoboszlai, to sign a new deal, amid fears that both Real Madrid and Manchester City are hovering.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.