Liverpool reach decision on signing Jarell Quansah for €80m after Arne Slot sack

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah, who has been linked with a Liverpool return

Liverpool have decided not to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield this summer despite the sacking of Arne Slot, according to the German media, with the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), also making up their mind on the future of Joe Gomez.

Quansah came through the Liverpool youth academy and made 58 appearances for the first team, scoring three goals and giving three assists in the process.

Then Liverpool manager Arne Slot decided to sell Quansah, with Bayer Leverkusen snapping up the defender in the summer of 2025 for £35million.

A central defender by trade, Quansah is also able to play as a right-back and is part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Liverpool have buy-back clauses inserted in Quansah’s deal, with Bild reporting that it is €80million (£69.3m, $93.3m) for the summer of 2026 and €60m (£72m, $70m) for 2027.

With Ibrahima Konate leaving Liverpool this summer, FSG need to sign a replacement centre-back.

While Liverpool have been internally discussing bringing Quansah back to Anfield, it has now emerged that the Premier League giants have decided against triggering the buy-back option for this summer.

The German publication has reported: ‘The Reds will not be bringing their homegrown talent back this summer.

‘The transfer fee would have been €80 million.

‘After a disappointing season, finishing fifth for Liverpool and plagued by defensive problems, Quansah’s return was a serious topic of discussion for the English club.

‘The decision to keep him at Leverkusen is a long-term one: the England international is expected to develop further as a leader at Bayer for another year – and then join Liverpool in 2027 as a key player, not as a squad player.

‘Next summer, the transfer fee for Liverpool would be €60 million.’

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Joe Gomez will stay at Liverpool

Just as Liverpool have decided to let Quansah continue at Bayer, the Premier League club have decided to keep Joe Gomez.

Gomez has been on the books of Liverpool since 2015 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2027.

A new contract for the English defender is unlikely, but Liverpool have still decided to keep Gomez for the final year of his current deal, according to The Athletic.

Gomez is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back, right-back and even left-back.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are among the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Gomez.

Villa won the Europa League this season and also finished in the top five of the Premier League table.

Unai Emery’s side will feature in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign, and a player of Gomez’s experience and quality would be great for them.

There is interest in Gomez from Besiktas and AC Milan, too.

Gomez has made 274 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career.

The defender has given 12 assists in those matches.

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