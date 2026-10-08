Jarell Quansah reaches shock decision on rejoining Liverpool with reason revealed

Jarell Quansah does NOT want to re-join Liverpool next summer, with three rival clubs now cleared to make a move and the reason behind the snub coming to light.

Liverpool sold Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen two summers ago, and since arriving in Germany, the versatile defender has taken his game to new heights.

Quansah is now a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads, and over the past few days, it had appeared he might become a regular in Liverpool’s squads from next season onwards.

The Reds retain a buy-back clause worth €70m / £59.3m that can be activated up until June 15, 2027.

Liverpool are among a cluster of high-powered sides showing genuine interest in Quansah, with Sky Germany naming Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid as his other suitors.

Andoni Iraola’s hold two advantages over those clubs, with the buy-back clause being one and pre-agreed personal terms being the other.

But according to the latest from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, Quansah has decided against returning to Liverpool.

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Jarell Quansah rejects Liverpool

Explaining why, the journalist claimed Quansah not only wants a new challenge when the time comes to leave Leverkusen, but also harbours fears he won’t be a regular starter at Anfield, just as he wasn’t prior to his sale.

O’Rourke explained: ‘Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jarell Quansah is reluctant to return to Liverpool any time soon.

‘The Reds hold a buy-back clause for the 23-year-old, which is set at £59.3million, but the player himself has no intention of returning to Anfield.

‘Quansah’s future at Leverkusen has been under the spotlight in recent days, with interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea emerging.

‘Sources say that Quansah has “reservations” about any possible return to Liverpool, given how difficult he found it to secure regular football previously.’

The reporter concluded: ‘The Anfield academy graduate would seemingly prefer the prospect of a new challenge altogether, rather than either staying at Leverkusen long-term or returning to Liverpool.’

With Quansah seemingly not intentioned to return to Merseyside, the spotlight will shine even brighter on Ronald Araujo.

The Barcelona loanee is thriving in the early going at Anfield, and come next summer, Liverpool must decide whether to activate their €55m option to buy.

Araujo and Quansah would effectively occupy the same role, being tall centre-backs who are comfortable at right-back too.

If Quansah’s return is a no-go, Liverpool may be more inclined to take up the Araujo option and bring the Uruguayan on board permanently.

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