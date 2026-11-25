Liverpool are continuing to keep close tabs on Jarell Quansah and have not ruled out triggering their buy-back option to bring the defender back to Anfield in 2027, TEAMtalk understands.

Quansah departed Merseyside for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 and has since flourished in the Bundesliga, rapidly establishing himself as one of the most accomplished central defenders in German football.

The 23-year-old has been a fixture in Die Werkself’s backline across both domestic and European competition, clocking up 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

His sustained progression in Germany has not gone unnoticed on the international stage either, with England head coach Thomas Tuchel known to be a huge admirer of the Warrington-born defender – having handed him consecutive starts in this month’s UEFA Nations League victories over Croatia and Spain, after he played a major part in the Three Lions World Cup campaign.

Back at Anfield, recruitment chiefs are already mapping out their long-term defensive succession plans as they prepare for the anticipated departure of Joe Gomez.

Unlike senior stalwarts such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, the 29-year-old is not expected to be handed a contract extension and looks set to leave on a free transfer when his current deal expires next summer.

With a major void opening up in the backline, we understand that Liverpool’s hierarchy view re-signing Quansah to replace Gomez as a strong and viable option.

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Liverpool eyeing 2027 deals for Jarell Quansah, Ronald Araujo

Liverpool’s recruitment department have maintained regular scouting checks on former academy graduate Quansah throughout his stint in Germany, impressed by both his physical development and his composure in possession against top-level opposition.

The Reds remain active in the central defensive market across multiple fronts. Alongside their admiration for Quansah, Liverpool are also hoping to wrap up the permanent signing of Ronald Araujo in the New Year following the Uruguayan’s impressive loan spell from Barcelona – including a commanding display in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

However, the prospect of bringing homegrown star Quansah back into the fold remains firmly on the table.

When Liverpool sanctioned his move to Leverkusen last year, then sporting director Richard Hughes ensured a protective buy-back mechanism was written into the agreement. It is understood that Liverpool’s buy-back clause remains active into 2027 and is valued at just over £50million.

Crucially, however, it is believed that while the buy-back clause is active in 2027, it will not remain available beyond the summer transfer window – meaning Liverpool face a strict deadline to make a decisive call before their preferential terms expire.

Beyond his obvious quality and familiarity with the club, Quansah’s tactical versatility makes him an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Gomez.

Like both Gomez and Araujo, the England international is comfortable operating at right-back as well as centrally – a role he has regularly fulfilled for both club and country – offering valuable multi-positional cover across the back four.

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