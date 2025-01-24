Liverpool have been told to pay a massive transfer fee if they are to sign Murillo from Nottingham Forest, with a report revealing that Arne Slot’s side could try to get a player from Merseyside rivals Everton instead.

Murillo has been superb for Forest since his move to the City Ground in 2023. The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on The Tricky Trees’ teamsheet and has been a rock at the back for Nuno’s side this season.

Forest are level on points with Arsenal in third place in the Premier League table and are only six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

While it is unlikely that the Forest will launch a challenge for the league title, there is a distinct possibility that they could end up in the top four.

Murillo’s performances at the back have been hugely important, with the Brazilian helping Forest keep eight clean sheets in the 21 Premier League games he has featured.

According to TBR, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Murillo despite the youngster signing a new deal. While Forest are clearly not going to sell him in the January transfer window, Arne Slot’s side have an eye on him for the summer of 2025.

The problem that Liverpool will face in getting a deal done for Murillo is that Forest will not sell him for anything less than £80million.

Nuno’s side could end up in the Champions League places, and that is only going to strengthen their stance of keeping the star defender.

TBR has claimed that Liverpool have shortlisted Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential alternative to Murillo.

With the Brazilian not in a hurry to leave the City Ground and Liverpool keen on adding a left-footed defender to their squad in the summer of 2025, they are now eyeing a shock deal for Everton ace Branthwaite.

According to the report, “Liverpool are understood to maintain hope of signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton”.

The 22-year-old England international centre-back “remains on Liverpool’s shortlist”, according to TBR, which has added that Levi Colwill of Chelsea is also of “real interest” to the Reds.

IN-DEPTH 🔴 The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Everton stance on Jarrad Branthwaite

While Liverpool might fancy a raid on their Merseyside rivals for Branthwaite, it is not going to be easy for the Reds to get a deal done.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Everton do not want to sell Branthwaite in the middle of the season, with the Toffees battling relegation from the Premier League.

The Merseyside club will demand a minimum of £80m for the youngster to even consider parting ways with him.

Liverpool are also facing competition from Tottenham for Branthwaite. Spurs admire the defender and are keen on bringing him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Latest Liverpool news: Zubimendi blow, Isak interest

One of the players Liverpool have been linked with is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in Spain, and it is very likely that he will leave the LaLiga club at the end of the season.

Liverpool were keen on a deal for Zubimendi in the summer of 2024 as well, but the midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay at La Real.

Reports have claimed that the Reds are still interested in Zubimendi, but it is Arsenal that he would prefer to go to in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool are also interested in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been on fire this season.

The 25-year-old Sweden international striker has scored 15 goals and given five assists in 20 Premier League games so far this campaign.

While Arsenal are keen on a deal for Isak, it is Liverpool who are reportedly his most persistent suitors.

Liverpool have also been linked with Anis Hadj Moussa. It has been reported that the Premier League leaders are in direct contact with the representatives of the 22-year-old Feyenoord forward.

Although it is unlikely that the Algeria international will arrive at Anfield in January, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a big fan and a move could happen in the summer of 2025.

IN FOCUS: The last transfers between Everton and Liverpool