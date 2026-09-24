Liverpool ‘working on’ shock move for Jarrad Branthwaite with Everton star ‘watched closely’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘watching Jarrad Branthwaite closely’ as they look to bring in a new left-sided centre-back, though luring him away from Everton will be far from straightforward.

The 24-year-old has faced injury problems in recent years, but has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, reestablishing himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Branthwaite has helped Everton to an unbeaten start to the campaign and has seen his form rewarded by being recalled to the England squad by Thomas Tuchel.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘working on’ a deal to bring Branthwaite to Anfield as Andoni Iraola looks to add reinforcements to his defence.

“Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk,” a source told Football Insider.

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due dilligence.

“Liverpool will already know all about him, that’s the work that goes on in the background, you find out about his character, his background, how he is in training.

“It seems like Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, and when you’re talking about replacements for Van Dijk, he is somebody who is going to be very high on that list.

“Obviously, like I said, it might not be straightforward for them to do a deal with Everton, but if they are given any hint that he might be available, I’d expect them to try to make a move.”

READ NEXT – Liverpool FREEZE Alisson contract decision with three factors key to potential free transfer exit – Exclusive

Everton standing firm on Branthwaite stance amid Liverpool links

It’s no surprise to see Liverpool keen on Branthwaite, while Manchester United, who pushed to sign him in the summer of 2024, retain interest in him too.

But TEAMtalk understands Everton have maintained the same position on the centre-back – he is viewed as a crucial player and is not for sale.

David Moyes has openly said that he made keeping hold of Branthwaite one of his top priorities when he was re-appointed as manager in January 2025.

Everton’s chiefs backed that up by tying Branthwaite down to a new contract shortly after Moyes’ arrival. The defender’s deal runs until 2030, which means the club are under no pressure to sell.

Of course, the Toffees would also be extremely reluctant to sell one of their best players to Liverpool, given the rivalry, too.

With all that in mind, Everton are currently not considering selling Branthwaite in 2027 – and it would probably take a record-breaking bid for them to change their minds.

Liverpool are keen to bring in defensive additions, but they will most likely have to look elsewhere.

READ MORE – Liverpool considering shock move to re-sign star sold off in £15m deal, with Iraola wowed by progress – Exclusive