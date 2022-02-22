Liverpool still have an eye on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen amid his stunning form and following the signing of Luis Diaz, according to one insider.

The Reds have enjoyed the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as a trio for four and a half seasons. In fact, Salah netted his 150th Liverpool goal on Saturday after only 233 games.

Meanwhile, Mane’s 108th Reds strike in Saturday’s win over Norwich saw him reach that tally in 159 fewer games than John Barnes.

However, there have been concrete signs of change in manager Jurgen Klopp’s front line. Diogo Jota has established himself following his arrival from Wolves in September 2020.

What’s more, January signing Diaz has had an instant impact and netted his first – and Liverpool’s third goal – against Norwich.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, though, the Reds still have interest in West Ham star Bowen so soon after signing Diaz.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

Bowen has had strong links with a move away from the Hammers and to Liverpool following his fantastic rise. The 25-year-old signed in January 2020 from Hull City and has netted 21 goals in 89 games.

West Ham offer 3 players big new contracts West Ham are offering Jared Bowen, Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek new contracts but who will sign

After a strong end to last season, Bowen has taken his game to another level this term. Indeed, he has netted 12 goals and assisted 11 others in 36 appearances in all competitions.

But his reliability has also proved a vital asset. He played all 38 Premier League games last season and has not missed a top-flight match so far this campaign.

As a result, he has been backed by West Ham manager David Moyes for his first senior England call-up in March.

Bowen has driven West Ham’s push for a Premier League top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Bowen would add versatility to Liverpool front line

Liverpool boss Klopp has made his name for versatile attacking signings in his Liverpool reign.

Mane usually plays on the left wing. However, he can play through the middle as he did against Norwich last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jota has made his mark in a striker-like role for the Reds but can also operate out wide.

As a result, Bowen would represent a similar signing. He has mostly starred as a right winger for West Ham but has played six times as a centre-forward this term, scoring three goals and assisting another.

Bowen is also the same age as Diaz and Jota and would represent a more long-term option up front alongside the duo.