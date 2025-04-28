Liverpool have taken a shine to one of the best players of West Ham United, according to a report, but there are two potential problems for Reds manager Arne Slot in getting a deal done in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club secured the Premier League title this past weekend with a comprehensive win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. It was a remarkable feat for Slot, who became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League title, and that too in his first season in charge of the Reds.

Liverpool also recently made sure that star forward Mohamed Salah and key defender Virgil van Dijk extend their stay at Anfield.

The Reds already have a very good attacking unit, with Netherlands international Cody Gakpo relishing playing on the left under Slot and Colombia international forward Luis Diaz hammering 12 goals in 26 league starts this season.

However, it seems that Liverpool are keen on signing a new attacking player in the summer transfer window and have turned to West Ham.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Liverpool are looking at a potential deal for Mohammed Kudus, and now the same publication has revealed that the Reds are keen on Jarrod Bowen too.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Liverpool could make a bid of €60million (£51m, $68.5m) for Bowen, who was described as an “unbelievable player” by then Reds manager Jurgen Klopp in The London Evening Standard in March 2022.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are looking for a dynamic attacking player who can operate anywhere across the front-three, and ‘Bowen certainly fits the profile’.

The report has noted that West Ham do not want to sell the 28-year-old England international, who has played mainly as a right-winger and centre-forward this season.

West Ham’s stance is backed by another news outlet, HammersNews.

The reputable West Ham-centric website has quoted a spokesman for the West Ham owners as saying: “It’s true we have to sell to buy due to PSR, like many other clubs.

“Let me make this perfectly clear. Jarrod is on a long contract and he is not for sale.”

Tottenham Hotspur also eye Jarrod Bowen – report

CaughtOffSide has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Bowen as well, which means that the second problem that Liverpool are facing is competition.

The north London club, who have progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League this season, are looking for a quality attacking player who can operate in a number of positions.

Like Liverpool, Tottenham are also said to be ready to bid £51million for the former Hull City star.

Bowen has scored 10 goals and given nine assists in 32 appearances for the Hammers this season.

The attacker found the back of the net 20 times and made 10 assists in 44 matches in all competitions for the London club in the 2023-24 campaign.

West Ham have had a disappointing season and find themselves 17th in the Premier League table with 36 points from 34 matches.

