Steven Gerrard does NOT want Liverpool to sign £52m winger as Salah heir – and Jamie Carragher agrees

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have both urged the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), not to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, as the defending Premier League champions ramp up their pursuit of a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside outfit had long identified the need to sign a successor to Mo Salah, and this week’s announcement about the Egyptian’s departure at the end of the season has only enhanced Liverpool’s need to find a suitable replacement.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool have already been turned down in their approach for Michael Olise.

Bayern Munich do not want to sell Olise, who, Liverpool believe, would be their perfect replacement for Salah at right wing.

We understand that Paris Saint-Germain have also ruled out selling Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool this summer.

There have been suggestions in some quarters of Liverpool raiding West Ham United for Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen has been previously linked with Liverpool and is one of West Ham’s best players.

The 29-year-old is a right-winger by trade and is also able to operate as a centre-forward and second striker.

Bowen has scored 84 goals and given 58 assists in 272 appearances for West Ham so far in his career.

The England international winger is under contract at West Ham under 2030, and sources have told us that West Ham value him at €60million (£52m, $69.1m).

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on February 27, 2026, that Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Bowen, who could be available for less than €60m (£52m, $69.1m) should the Hammers get relegated from the Premier League.

However, Liverpool legend Gerrard and Carragher do not believe that Bowen is good enough to replace Salah.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “I really like Bowen and think he is a top player, but I am not sure he is Salah’s level to replace him.”

Carragher said on Stick to Football: “No (I cannot see Bowen replacing Salah).

“He was maybe on Liverpool’s radar under Jurgen Klopp early on.

“But obviously Mo Salah was already there. But no, he’d be too old for Liverpool.”

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Latest Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona raid, Jurgen Klopp factor

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with a Barcelona left-back, but there is interest in him from Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa, too.

Liverpool are aiming to sign two wingers this summer, with a reliable journalist naming the seven players FSG have on their wishlist.

And finally, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be a decisive factor in the Reds signing a heir to Mohamed Salah.