Liverpool scouted Jarrod Bowen further on Wednesday and the West Ham forward is open to joining up with Jurgen Klopp in the summer, a report has claimed.

Player exits – instead of new signings – look more likely at Anfield in January as the Reds monitor their spending. In doing so, though, they are reportedly gearing up for an exciting summer transfer window.

In fact, manager Klopp is supposedly prioritising a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

However, a new attacking signing is also reportedly on the agenda. Leeds winger Raphinha and Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma are on the club’s radar.

Bowen, who has impressed at West Ham this season, is also on the club’s shortlist. Previous claims have said that the 25-year-old Englishman will cost around £60million.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool scouted Bowen – not for the first time – on Wednesday. He scored both of West Ham’s goals as they beat Norwich 2-0 in Premier League action.

That brace took the attacker’s tally to eight strikes and 10 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this term.

The report therefore adds that Liverpool are “hot” on the trail of the player. What’s more, Bowen is open to moving to Anfield if the Reds can agree a deal with West Ham.

A move in January is ‘out of the question’, but Liverpool are readying themselves for a summer move.

Nevertheless, West Ham’s resolve will stand in their way. The win over Norwich moved the Hammers back into the top four and David Moyes wants to keep his best players at the club.

West Ham have already tied senior striker Michail Antonio to a new contract and they want back-up for him.

Bowen will remain vital if the club are to keep making progress under Moyes.

Bowen earns high West Ham praise

In fact, Moyes insisted after the win over the Canaries that former Hull City man Bowen is firmly in the hunt for an England call-up if his form continues.

The manager said: “When players come from the Championship you hope they will develop and Jarrod has taken to it really well.

“Now the biggest thing is that he’s added assists and he’s beginning to find the net again.

“It’s great we’re spreading the goals around and he’s made a big difference.

“When you look at the competition for England; Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho – it’s a decision for Gareth Southgate.”

West Ham return to action on Sunday when facing Leeds United in east London.