Liverpool can put Jarrod Bowen on a similar trajectory to Diogo Jota if they bring in the West Ham forward, according to one pundit.

The Reds have made a habit of having great success with attacking signings following Jurgen Klopp’s arrival. Mohamed Salah is the standout example and his value has increased significantly since his £34million arrival.

More recently, though, Liverpool turned heads when signing Jota from Wolves for £41million in September 2020. However, he has proved another fantastic addition.

And as for the continuing evolution of the Reds’ front line, West Ham star Bowen is supposedly a key target. In fact, Liverpool scouted the 25-year-old on Wednesday as he netted both goals in the Hammers’ 2-0 win over Norwich.

Reports have claimed that West Ham do not want to lose him, but that he will cost up to £60million if they do.

Nevertheless, Bowen would reportedly be open to moving to Liverpool if the two clubs can agree a deal.

According to pundit Kevin Phillips, Liverpool can improve Bowen like they improved Jota by signing the Hammers star. Jota can play anywhere across the front line and has scored 25 goals in 55 Reds games.

“He [Bowen] reminds me a bit of Diogo Jota,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Just because of how he’s getting better and better with West Ham just as Jota did with Wolves.

“Jota turned into a quality player up there and went to Liverpool and then took it up another level. Playing with better players has meant he’s improved even more.

“Bowen is doing the same. When you map out his career so far, he’s progressed gradually with some great players at West Ham – and David Moyes has really helped him.”

Bowen moved to West Ham from Hull City in the Championship in January 2020. He has yet to miss a Premier League match under boss Moyes, scoring 17 goals for the club so far.

And amid his current form, Moyes has claimed that Bowen is in line for an England call-up if he carries on.

Pundit makes Bowen, Liverpool claim

Phillips, meanwhile, went on to claim that Bowen is a better player than Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who are further options for Klopp and Liverpool up top.

“He’s a confident, technically brilliant player – and he chips in with goals, as well,” the pundit said.

“Putting him into a side with even more quality, he would shine even more.

“For me, he’s a class above the likes of Minamino and Origi, and could be the new Jota.”

Jota currently represents the long-term future of Liverpool’s attack. While new contracts for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino would more than suffice, they will all be 30 by next summer.