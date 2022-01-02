Liverpool will probably have to pay £60million if they want to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham, according to one pundit.

The Reds are reportedly looking at upgrading their front line with a new addition. While Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have proved vital, they will all be 30 by next summer.

And while new contracts for the trio would suffice, Liverpool are looking to bring in younger options.

Diogo Jota, 25, represents the more long-term future of the club’s attack. He has starred following his move from Wolves in September 2020.

However, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool – led by sporting director Michael Edwards – are looking at Bowen from West Ham and Leeds’ Raphinha.

Bowen, 25, initially made his name at Hull in the Championship with Hull. Nevertheless, he has impressed since his step up to the top flight.

But as a result of his rise, former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has insisted that Liverpool will find it tough to sign him. Not only does he have the ability and form, he would get an important role at Anfield. He could also yet play for England.

“For Bowen, you are looking at a massive fee,” pundit Kenny told Football Insider.

“These big clubs have to know, these days they have to pay over the odds for these players.

“I think if you look at his form, his ability and how important he is to Liverpool you are looking at £50million. Maybe even £60million, West Ham do not need to sell. That’s the key thing here, so it could take that for a bid to be accepted.

“He’s brilliant and he could go on to be an England player as well so there is even more money added on.

“West Ham have to replace him as well and that is no easy feat. West Ham hold all the cards in any case.”

Bowen, West Ham impact hailed

Last season, Bowen featured in all 38 Premier League games and contributed directly to 13 goals.

This time around, meanwhile, he is on course to beat that tally, with three goals and nine assists so far.

Micah Richards insisted that the winger is a “dark horse” to make England’s World Cup squad.

He added that the winger deserves more credit, amid Declan Rice and Michail Antonio being hailed for their roles.

“Bowen is just as big a part of it all and has been liberated by not having the pressure of needing to score all the goals, as was the case at Hull,” Richards said.

