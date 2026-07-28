Jaw-dropping first Liverpool bid for Bradley Barcola revealed as PSG say YES

PSG have opened the doors to selling Bradley Barcola and a report has revealed the eye-watering exact amount Liverpool are primed to bid.

Barcola is Liverpool’s undisputed number one target for the flanks this summer. The Reds’ interest is long-standing, and Barcola is the player Liverpool would have attempted to sign last summer if Newcastle succeeded in retaining Alexander Isak.

Liverpool view Barcola as a genuinely world class player, and their admiration of the 23-year-old is so strong that it mattered not to the club that Barcola and Isak play different positions.

Ultimately, Liverpool were able to break Newcastle’s will 12 months ago, and they might soon add Barcola to Andoni Iraola’s forward line too.

Firstly, recent claims Liverpool have an agreement on personal terms in place with Barcola were debunked by four respected journalists on Tuesday.

However, all four of those reporters – Fabrizio Romano, Loic Tanzi, Fabrice Hawkins, Graeme Bailey – confirmed Barcola has signalled his intention to sign at Anfield and chosen the Reds over all other suitors including Arsenal.

As such, and while a personal terms agreement is NOT yet in place, Liverpool won’t have any issues forging one.

The second major part of this potentially record-breaking deal centres on the enormous transfer fee involved.

PSG value Barcola at a whopping €170m / £145m on the back of an impressive World Cup campaign and two stellar seasons in Paris in which Barcola helped the club win back-to-back Champions League titles.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Tuesday of PSG now being willing to sell Barcola on the back of the winger making it crystal clear he won’t pen fresh terms.

The only caveat is PSG want Liverpool to match or at least come close to matching their gargantuan valuation. Nevertheless, there is now a desire at PSG to sell.

Bailey also revealed Liverpool are fully prepared to break the British transfer record in this deal. At present, Liverpool are the holders of that record by way of their £125m capture of Isak last summer.

And per a fresh update from Liverpool reporter, DaveOCKop, the size of Liverpool’s opening bid can now be revealed.

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Liverpool to bid €150m / £128.5m for Bradley Barcola – report

Taking to X, he stated: ‘EXCL: Liverpool are preparing a bid of €110m plus a potential approx. €40m in add-ons for Bradley Barcola.

‘The bonuses are set to be structured around the Premier League and Champions League. Barcola is keen on a move to Liverpool.’

At current exchange rate, a package totalling €150m equates to £128.5m. This update echoes what sources have told TEAMtalk, in that Liverpool will not hesitate to bid more than the British transfer record (£125m).

Providing further context on the upcoming bid via his website, DaveOCKop added: ‘Liverpool is set to submit a huge proposal to Paris Saint-Germain worth a staggering €110 million (£94 million) upfront.

‘The structure of the deal also includes performance-based bonuses, with an additional €20 million tied to domestic league success and a further €20 million linked to Champions League achievements.

‘This would take the total potential value of the deal to €150 million.

‘Of course, that will still fall short of the widely reported valuation of €170m, with €40m not guaranteed for Luis Enrique’s side.’

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently hinted Barcola to Liverpool is not expected to be a deal that is sealed on the first bid.

As such, do not be surprised to see PSG reject the opening offer if it’s worth the figures DaveOCKop is stating.

Nevertheless, with Barcola choosing Liverpool, PSG opening doors to a sale and Liverpool going all out, this is a deal that does look like it can and will be made when all is said and done.

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