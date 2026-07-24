Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been sounded out to invest into Liverpool FC

Fenway Sports Group have ‘no intention’ of selling Liverpool despite holding discussions with potential investors, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the club’s owners remain fully committed to the Anfield club.

Reports linking outside investment have prompted fresh speculation over Liverpool‘s ownership, but we understand that FSG’s focus is on securing what’s been described to us as ‘strategic investment’ rather than exploring a full or majority sale.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that John W. Henry and Tom Werner remain as ‘committed as ever to Liverpool’ and ‘continue to view the club as a long-term cornerstone of the FSG portfolio’.

The ownership group believe any new investment should strengthen Liverpool’s ability to compete at the very highest level, both on and off the pitch, rather than signal the beginning of an exit strategy.

Since purchasing the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2010 for £300million, FSG have overseen a transformation of Liverpool’s infrastructure.

Significant investment has been made into the redevelopment of Anfield, the construction of the AXA Training Centre and the club’s football operations, with those inside the ownership group believing Liverpool are now among the best-equipped clubs in world football.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that discussions have taken place with a number of high-profile investors as FSG continue to assess potential strategic partners, of which sources can confirm those who have been sounded out…

READ MORE: Consortium in talks to buy Liverpool stake as FSG reveal ‘strategic investment’

FSG sounding out potential investors

Former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia is among those to have held talks, with sources confirming conversations have taken place.

However, those discussions are described as exploratory and as part of a wider process of assessing investment opportunities rather than negotiations over a sale.

We also understand similar conversations have also been held with other prominent business figures, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has also been linked with a possible investment.

Sources insist those talks should not be interpreted as FSG preparing to move on.

The group points to previous investment arrangements as evidence of their approach.

In 2011, NBA superstar LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter became minority investors after acquiring a small stake in Liverpool, a move that FSG viewed as bringing strategic value to the club’s global profile.

In 2021, basketball legend James upped his stake, becoming a major partner in the club.

That remains the blueprint.

TEAMtalk understands FSG are open to welcoming minority investors who can contribute to Liverpool’s continued growth, but only where such investment is deemed beneficial to the club.

Sources stress there is no appetite within FSG to relinquish control, with the ownership group convinced Liverpool are well positioned for continued success and determined to ensure the club remains among Europe’s elite for years to come.

Indeed, all focus remains on supporting Andoni Iraola in building a squad capable of matching the top teams in Europe and getting back among trophy contention after a season of stagnation under Arne Slot.

Top of the list remains a new winger, and it emerged on Thursday that Bradley Barcola can force PSG to sell him and secure an ‘absolutely outrageous’ transfer to Anfield.

The Reds have also been linked with a hijack move to sign Maghnes Akliouche, though sources can confirm why that is simply not the case and have revealed the truth about the Monaco man’s next club.

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