Jeremie Frimpong is excited to join Liverpool and is keen on a move to Anfield, according to two trusted sources, as Xabi Alonso’s hugely encouraging comments on the Bayer Leverkusen star come to light.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold deciding to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out, the Premier League champions have been looking to sign a replacement. There had been suggestions that Liverpool manager Arne Slot could look internally, but Frimpong is now the top target for the right-back role.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool are “very close” to signing Frimpong, who has been described by Bayer’s Managing Director of Sport, Simon Rolfes, as “a fast player with incredible acceleration” and is “world class”.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool’s Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, had been working on a deal to bring the former Celtic star to Anfield since February.

We understand that Liverpool are ready to pay Frimpong’s release clause of around €40 million (£33.6m, $44.5m).

Sources told Galetti that Frimpong is “happy with the offer of a five-year deal until 2030” and “is pushing to complete the move soon”.

Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have now brought an update on the situation, and both the trusted journalists back our claim that Frimpong is indeed keen on a move to Anfield.

Romano has reported on GiveMeSport that “Frimpong wants to leave” Bayer this summer and is “attracted by the club (Liverpool), the project and also the initial contract details”.

The well-connected Italian journalist has noted that the 24-year-old is “open to the move and excited about Liverpool”.

“Sources guarantee that Frimpong can’t wait for a Premier League chance, he’s attracted by Liverpool as a club with their new style under Arne Slot, and the Dutch coach is a key part of the conversation,” claims Romano.

The Athletic journalist Ornstein has said on the Back Pages podcast that Frimpong “wants to come” to Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso rates Jeremie Frimpong highly

Bayer manager Alonso has used Frimpong mainly as a right wing-back for the past two seasons.

The former Manchester City prospect scored 14 goals and gave 12 assists in 47 appearances last season, as Bayer won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal and reached the Europa League final.

Frimpong, who is quicker than Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah , has scored five goals and provided 12 assists in 48 matches in all competitions this season.

Before last season’s Europa League final, former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is leaving Bayer to take charge of Real Madrid, raved about Frimpong.

Alonso said: “Since I got here for the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and for myself. He’s a great guy.

“His personality – he brings a lot of joy to the locker room. So you need to keep him having this joy. But as well as become more mature.”

