Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong is ready to join Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish journalist, who has also claimed the Blaugrana’s interest in landing a Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

Frimpong has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5million.

The Netherlands international right-back arrived at Anfield with a strong reputation, having won the Bundesliga with Bayer in 2024.

However, Frimpong has failed to make a huge impact at Liverpool, with his performances not particularly great and the defender also suffering from injury problems.

Frimpong has made only 40 appearances for the Liverpool first team so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Under Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola this season, Frimpong has made only two starts in the Premier League and has played just 31 minutes in the Champions League.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has 22,600 followers on X, Barcelona want to sign Frimpong, with the former Celtic defender also ready to leave Liverpool for the Spanish champions.

Jesus wrote on X at 9:29am on October 5: “EXCLUSIVE: Barça isn’t just following Pedro Porro: Jeremie Frimpong is also on the shortlist to bolster the right-back position

“Flick requested him in his first year alongside Olmo, and Deco isn’t losing sight of his situation.

“The player is going through a nightmare at Liverpool, unable to adapt to England.

“Plus, he doesn’t factor into Iraola’s plans, who relies much more on Ronald Araújo for that position.

“Frimpong is very open to signing with Barça.

“The Reds are opening the door to his exit for £35M.”

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Barcelona also targeting Pedro Porro – TWO sources

Barcelona, who sent defender Ronald Araujo on loan to Liverpool in the summer of 2026, have Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo as their three recognised right-backs at the moment.

However, it seems that the Spanish champions want another right-back for manager Hansi Flick.

Jesus has previously reported that Barcelona have Tottenham star Pedro Porro on their radar, a claim made by another Spanish journalist.

Jesus wrote on X at 6:13pm on October 2: “Pedro Porro is actively pushing to return to Spain, whether this very winter or heading into the summer, and his top priority is FC Barcelona

“The full-back knows that Barça leads the most ambitious project for a Spanish international, surrounded by most of his national team teammates.

“The main reason for this stance is the terrible relationship he maintains with Roberto De Zerbi.

“After his recent contract renewal with Tottenham, the arrival of the Italian manager has drastically changed his outlook in London, leading to several heated confrontations both in private and publicly in front of the squad.

“As of today, Pedro Porro is much closer to leaving the Spurs than to staying.”

Spanish journalist Enric Canyellas, who has 40,600 followers on X, wrote at 11:05pm on September 25: “FC Barcelona is working on the possible signing of Pedro Porro ahead of the winter transfer window.

“The player would be delighted to join Hansi Flick’s squad and share a dressing room with his national team teammates.

“Another factor that could ease his departure is that Pedro Porro’s current relationship with Roberto De Zerbi is not good. The Extremaduran would like to return to Spain.

“FC Barcelona is anticipating a possible exit for Alejandro Balde, who is finding it increasingly difficult to secure playing time with the team, with very little chance of turning his situation around.

“Balde would, at first glance, be the key that would open the door to the Porro deal…”

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